In honor of National Depression and Mental Health Screening Month, let's support our health care workers. October was National Depression and Mental Health Screening month. Over the past year and a half, health care workers across the United States have tackled the COVID-19 pandemic on the frontlines day after day. They have cared for those we love with empathy, compassion and lifesaving critical skills. They are taking care of us — but who is taking care of them?

