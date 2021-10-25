CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donations to South Dakota News Watch doubled from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021

South Dakota News Watch
South Dakota News Watch
 7 days ago
If you are in favor of a well-informed citizenry, accountability of government and a better life for all South Dakotans, there’s never been a better time to donate to South Dakota News Watch. From Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, donors can double the impact of their gift to News...

Outdoor Life

Elk Hunter Tags Massive 440″ Bull on Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota

Jason Burtness, 51, knew how lucky he was in the spring of 2020 when he drew a non-resident non-member elk tag to hunt North Dakota’s Standing Rock Reservation, which straddles the North and South Dakota state line. The Bismarck, N.D. hunter had been trying for years to score an elk tag, and he was excited about the opportunity to chase one of the giant bulls known to roam the well-managed reservation.
BISMARCK, ND
Fatherly

These People Will Get $500 a Month for an Entire Year

The city of Chicago will provide $500 every month to 5,000 low-income families for the entirety of 2022, in one of the nation’s largest tests of a basic income policy. Insider reports that the measure passed the city council via next year’s budget, with support from Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the publication notes.The program will only apply to 5,000 people, chosen at random, all of whom make less than $35,000 per year.
CHICAGO, IL
US News and World Report

Hunters Report 'Nightmare' After Elk Take on Wyoming Island

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — If Bob Geringer had another shot, he says he wouldn’t have pulled the trigger. The 79-year-old Salol, Minnesota, man had been in Jackson Hole for several days while out on his first-ever elk hunt. Checking out a new-to-him area alongside the scenic Snake River on a recent morning, Geringer and two pals finally found what they were looking for: a pile of elk, bunched up on a mid-river island. Treading along Emily’s Pond Levee they got to within shooting range, squeezed off about seven shots and watched three cow elk and a calf fall — which was legal, because the non-resident hunters had several licenses each.
WYOMING STATE
953wiki.com

Walmart issues Recall of Products

Walmart Recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Due to Rare and Dangerous Bacteria; Two Deaths Investigated:. 1. Walmart Recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Due to Rare and Dangerous Bacteria; Two Deaths Investigated:. Recall Date:...
FOOD SAFETY
North Coast Journal

Losing California

The Centerville cliffs are eroding into the Pacific Ocean. Over the past 25 years, I have watched this part of the coastline slide into the ocean. The landscape feels like it is straight out of an apocalyptic movie. In fact, in the late 1990s, while attending Humboldt State University, I shot a few student films here on land that has now fallen into the ocean.
CALIFORNIA STATE
raleighmag.com

Herbal Heroin?

A new heroin-like drug is sweeping the streets… and it’s legal in NC. Word on the street is there’s a trendy drug in town (and sweeping the country) that’s dangerously addictive—but 100% legal in NC… and as easy to get here as a pack of smokes or vape juice. Banned...
RALEIGH, NC
South Dakota News Watch

South Dakota News Watch

South Dakota News Watch, founded in 2017, is an independent non-profit committed to reporting the most important statewide stories, from agriculture to education, public safety to politics.

