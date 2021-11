Emergency personnel were dispatched to an crash with injuries Thursday morning in Rush Township. The crash occurred around 7:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Route 309 just south of the Ginther’s intersection. Reports on the scene indicated a sport utility vehicle struck the rear of a tractor trailer and burst into flames. The Hometown fire company responded, knocking down the flames. The Hometown fire police maintained traffic control at the scene shutting down the roadway. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.

TRAFFIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO