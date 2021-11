State records were set over the weekend by two local Junction City residents at the University of Lawrence in a USPA Powerlifting meet. Terry Montgomery set the new state record in the men’s open division for deadlifting with a weight of 711 pounds. Rhonda Freeman beat the records she had previously set in the women’s masters division in all three categories with a squat of 220 pounds, bench of 160 pounds and a deadlift of 275 pounds in her weight division. Both competitors also brought home the overall best lifter award in the men’s division and women’s division.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 13 DAYS AGO