Public Safety

Police searching for driver who fatally struck pedestrian on I-10

By Taylor Pettaway
expressnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are searching for the driver responsible for fatally hitting a pedestrian on the highway early Monday morning. Officers were called to the 11800...

www.expressnews.com

Related
Bring Me The News

Charges: Driver who fatally struck woman in Blaine claimed he thought he'd hit a dog or sign

The 31-year-old authorities say was behind the wheel during a fatal hit-and-run in Blaine told investigators he believed he'd struck a dog or sign. John R. Jones was charged in Anoka County court Wednesday with criminal vehicular homicide in connection to the Monday afternoon incident, which killed Bridget OKeefe Dunn. Authorities have said Dunn, 56, was walking her dog along 109th Avenue Northeast near Flanders Court Northeast when a driver crashed into her, then fled the scene.
BLAINE, MN
12news.com

Have you seen this car? Police searching for driver who hit mother and child with car in Chandler

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Chandler Police Department is searching for a motorist who allegedly struck a mother Thursday afternoon as she was pushing a small child in a stroller. The driver was traveling north on California Street at about 2:20 p.m. when it hit the mother and child before fleeing down Tulsa Street. The mother and child sustained minor injuries.
CHANDLER, AZ
fox4news.com

Arlington police fatally shoot suspected drunken driver who allegedly drove toward officer

ARLINGTON, Texas - An Arlington police officer shot and killed a suspected drunken driver after that man tried to run down the officer, according to police. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon after police said two officers responded to reports of a suspected drunken driver in an SUV. He was reportedly stopped in the middle of Pioneer Parkway and slumped over the steering wheel.
ARLINGTON, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Police search for hit-and-run driver who injured three after racing on Everman Parkway

Fort Worth police are looking for the driver of a gray Chevrolet Camaro who was involved in a hit and run that left a woman and two children injured on Oct. 17. On Thursday, the department said in a Twitter post that the driver was racing other vehicles in the 1700 block of Everman Parkway around 6 p.m. The driver created doughnuts in the street, lost control and drove through the backyard fence of a residence.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS 46

Atlanta Police investigate pedestrians struck by vehicle in midtown

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating an incident in midtown after two people were struck by a vehicle Friday night. The incident happened around 10 p.m. on 14th Street. The two victims were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. One of the victims was reported to be in critical condition.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Driver fatally struck Mary Johnson, 82, in North Lawndale and left the scene

A driver who struck and killed Mary Johnson, 82, in North Lawndale early Thursday morning and left the scene, later reporting the crash at a police station, was not charged with a hit-and-run, but instead received a citation. According to the Chicago Police Department, on Thursday, October 14, at about...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Police Investigate Fatal Pedestrian Collision as Homicide

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland have arrested a suspect in a fatal pedestrian collision Monday morning that is being investigated as a homicide, according to authorities. According to the Oakland Police Department, officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision Monday morning. At 8:26 a.m., officers found a female victim suffering from traumatic injuries on the 2300 block of Miller Avenue. Officers provided aid to the victim until medical units arrived on scene, but the woman succumbed to her injuries on scene and was pronounced deceased. About an hour later, police found a suspect vehicle and a male suspect, an Oakland resident, who was arrested and transported to the department’s Criminal Investigation Division to be interviewed. Homicide investigators subsequently responded to begin the follow-up investigation into the circumstances surrounding the assault. There were reports that the victim had been intentionally struck by the suspect. The victim’s identity has not been released. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.
OAKLAND, CA
WBRE

Pedestrian struck and killed in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 58-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scranton. Scranton Police Chief Leonard Namiotka says the man was struck by a vehicle and was unconscious on the scene when police and first responders arrived. He was then transported to the hospital where he died. The driver […]
SCRANTON, PA
knsiradio.com

Police: Pedestrian Hit on Highway 10 Was Not in a Marked Crosswalk

(KNSI) — We are learning more about a crash on Highway 10 that seriously injured a pedestrian on Wednesday. According to the St. Cloud Police Department, about 6:40 p.m., they were called to the crash on Highway 10 near the Highway 23 overpass. They say 28-year-old Dontel Dawon Dawson of St. Cloud was crossing Highway 10 Eastbound in an area that was not marked with a crosswalk.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KRGV

Police: No charges expected in fatal Brownsville auto-pedestrian crash

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated with new information on the driver. The Brownsville Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that resulted in the death of one woman Wednesday. According to a news release from Brownsville PD, the crash happened at 5:32 p.m. at the intersection of Ruben...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
FOX 61

State police investigating pedestrian death on I-84

SOUTHBURY, Conn. — A 22-year-old woman was killed as she tried to flag down other drivers while standing by her car early Monday on Interstate 84 according to state police. Samantha Figueroa had gotten out of the car she was driving and was standing in the left lane of the highway when a truck hit both the car and her, police said.
SOUTHBURY, CT

