Cade Cunningham is out, but everyone else of consequence is available for the Detroit Pistons’ season-opening game against the Chicago Bulls at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit should have its hands full against a new-look Bulls teams that had the second-best point differential in the preseason behind new offensive firepower in DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and a full offseason for Nikola Vucevic to get acclimated.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO