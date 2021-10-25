CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Endangered whale population sinks close to 20-year low

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A type of whale that is one of the rarest marine mammals in the world lost nearly 10% of its population last year, a group of scientists and ocean life advocates said on Monday. The North Atlantic right whale numbered only 366 in 2019, and...

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Local fossils retell prehistoric shark bite

SOLOMONS, MD – October 28, 2021 – Locally found fossils tell an incredible story of the interaction between a prehistoric shark and a whale. In a recently published paper in the French paleontological journal, Carnets de Geologie, Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) paleontologists describe a 12-15 million-year-old Miocene baleen whale radius (one of the flipper bones) that […] The post Local fossils retell prehistoric shark bite appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
WILDLIFE
nbcboston.com

See How Climate Change Could Put Coastal Cities, 2/3 of World Population Underwater

Rising sea levels could put as much as two-thirds of the global population underwater unless the world cuts emissions in half by 2030, according to a new report released Tuesday. The nonprofit Climate Central projects the Earth could warm by 3 degrees Celsius or more in this century, which would...
The Associated Press

COP15 Update in Yunnan, China: The Population of Endangered Species, Green Peafowl, Has Shown Steady Increase

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2021-- Phase one of the fifteenth meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the Convention on Biological Diversity was held in Kunming City, Yunnan Province, China from October 11 to 15, 2021. During the meeting, Yang Xiaojun, a researcher from the Bird Group of Kunming Institute of Zoology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, introduced that, with great efforts, not only has the wild population of the endangered species, green peafowl, shown steady increase, the quality of their habitat has also been significantly improved. Moreover, the demonstration of the “government-society-community” co-management approach has achieved remarkable results, and the artificial population of the green peafowl has also begun to be built.
SCIENCE
capeandislands.org

North Atlantic right whale population drops again, to 336

The population of North Atlantic right whales fell to an estimated 336 in 2020, the latest indication that the critically endangered species is edging closer to extinction. That number represents an 8 percent decrease from the 2019 estimate, and the lowest population estimate for the species in nearly 20 years, according to the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium, which announced the news today ahead of its annual meeting.
WILDLIFE
WMUR.com

Despite 8% drop in population in 1 year, experts remain hopeful North Atlantic right whale can rebound

BOSTON — The North Atlantic right whale population dropped 8% in a year, but experts are still hopeful for the animal's long-term survival. The population for the endangered animal dropped to 336 in 2020, down from 366 in 2019. The population estimate is the lowest number for the species in nearly 20 years, the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium said.
WILDLIFE
WBUR

Right whale population decreased 30% over the past decade

The North Atlantic right whale population has shrunk by 30% over the last decade, capped off by a roughly 8% annual decline to an estimated 336 whales remaining in 2020, the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium announced Monday. The population estimate of 336 right whales is the lowest for the...
WILDLIFE
wxpr.org

Census: Once-endangered Kirtland's warbler population stable

The once-endangered Kirtland's warbler is maintaining healthy numbers. State and federal officials reported yesterday on the latest census of the songbird. It nests primarily in Michigan's Lower and Upper Peninsulas, Wisconsin and Ontario. The population was estimated at 4,490 following the June survey. That's down slightly from the last full...
PETS
earth.com

Right whale populations reach new low

North Atlantic right whales are a critically endangered species with a past of being targeted by whaling, a historical tragedy that they have never recovered from. A new population estimate by the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium shows the whale numbers continue on a downward plunge. From 2019 to 2020, the estimated population dropped from 366 to 336, a decline of 8 percent.
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

Is the North Atlantic right whale on the brink of extinction? Population of the endangered animal declined 10% in 2020 to 336, the lowest level for the species in nearly 20 years

One of the rarest mammals in the world - the North Atlantic right whale - lost 10 percent of its population last year, bringing the total to 336, the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium said on Monday. The agency notes that the 2020 population figure, down from 366 in 2019,...
WILDLIFE
opb.org

An Oregon State ocean expedition’s surprisingly close-to-home whale discovery

Engine trouble can be a real drag. Especially when you’re just a few days into a week-long journey to the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in search of elusive beaked whales. So when the Oregon State University research mission aboard the R/V Pacific Storm had to turn around in the middle of the ocean and head back to Newport, there was a fair amount of disappointment on board.
OREGON STATE
pewtrusts.org

How Rapid Warming Affects Some Killer Whale Populations off the Antarctic Peninsula

Killer whales (Orcinus orca) are demonstrating different responses to the changing conditions in the Southern Ocean, a pair of new studies found. Killer whales that rely on large expanses of sea ice to feed may be struggling to find enough food as climate change drives a decrease in annual ice cover, while those that feed primarily in open water appear to be less affected.
WILDLIFE
Hunter Cabot

"God of Death" Whale Lived 43 Million Years Ago

A New, Terrifying, Ancient Species Discovered in Egypt. Phiomicetus Anubisartistic reconstruction by Dr. Robert W. Boessenecker. A new species of a prehistoric, four-legged, carnivorous whale was discovered by scientists in Egypt's Western Desert area, with the fossilized remains dating back 43 million years.
Newswise

New Book by Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution Marine Scientist Offers a Grim Look at an Endangered Whale Species

Newswise — October 29, 2021 -- A new book by Michael Moore, veterinarian, and marine scientist at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), examines the plight and future of the North Atlantic right whale, one of the most critically endangered species on the planet, and draws on Moore’s 40 years of fieldwork to offer possible solutions. We Are All Whalers: The Plight of Whales and our Responsibility is a reminder that we can all share in the salvation of these imperiled animals. The image most people have of whalers includes harpoons and intentional trauma, yet eating commercially caught seafood leads to whales’ entanglement and slow death in rope and nets, and the global shipping routes that bring us readily available goods often lead to death by collision. All of us are whalers, Moore contends, but we do not have to be.
ANIMALS
McKnight's

Indecision: Sinking ships and endangering lives

Standing along the banks of the Potomac River where she’d come for a convention last week, a skilled nursing provider dramatically recounted her efforts to stay afloat back home in the Midwest. Stricken by major staffing woes (complicated by the region’s overwhelming vaccine hesitancy), her company had been forced to...
ECONOMY

