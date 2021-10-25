AES opens new US Smart Operation Center with ribbon-cutting ceremony

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – AES Ohio opened a new US Smart Operations Center in the Miami Valley with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday.

This event celebrates the completion of a new investment by AES Corporation, as well as the creation of new jobs in the area, a release by AES said. AES said that the new facility represents AES’ longstanding commitment to moving the energy industry towards clean and safe energy, as well as its investment in the state of Ohio and its people.

After the ceremony. Governor DeWine said, “This center right here could have been put anyplace and AWS is huge. They’re in many, many states, they’re across this country. So, it was a competition.”

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.