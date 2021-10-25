CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ed Sheeran joins ‘The Voice’ as Season 21 Mega Mentor

WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QLODF_0cbyxDMI00

(NBC) – “The Voice” enters the Knockout Round phase tonight and that means they bring in a Mega Mentor for all the artists.

Anticipation is half the fun for the contestants, but finding out who will be the Mega Mentor is even better. The singers who are still getting used to working with superstar coaches, now have a megastar mentor, Ed Sheeran.

Actor John Gluck, 13, discusses ‘perfect’ role on ‘Ordinary Joe’

The quest to win “The Voice” continues tonight with Sheeran providing some knockout guidance.

“Sometimes the runs that you do take away from the emotion of it, so I’d say don’t try and overcomplicate it,” he suggested to one of the singers. “With a song like this, simple is so effective.”

He also provides some inspiration, telling the contestant, “Every single record label told me no at least three times. The one I’m signed to told me no twice.”

And some of Sheeran’s support is not just for the artists.

“I’ve known Ariana, for like, a long, long time. We’ve worked together on songs in the past. We’ve jammed. It’s going to be a good first season for her,” he said about working on the show alongside the newest coach, Ariana Grande.

When is trick or treat in Columbus, central Ohio? Times for 2021

The artists are hoping it’s an even better season for them.

“The Voice” airs tonight at 8 p.m., followed by a new episode of “Ordinary Joe.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
energy941.com

Ed Sheeran Tested Positive For COVID

Ed Sheeran has revealed that he has COVID-19. Because he is committed to keeping gigs he had planned, the singer will do interviews and performances from home. He said on Instagram, “Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

Ed Sheeran makes endearing comment about 1-year-old daughter on 'The Voice'

Ed Sheeran is a pretty private guy, but the singer just opened up about what it's like to be away from his 1-year-old daughter, Lyra Antarctica, when he has to travel for work. The 30-year-old musician, who welcomed his first child with wife Cherry Seaborn last year, appeared on "The...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Effingham Radio

Ed Sheeran’s Unusual Gift To New Parents

Ed Sheeran says he gives 10 frozen lasagnas to new parent pals because he knows they’ll be too tired to cook. The father of a 13-month-old, says his priority in the gift is for the exhausted parents. In a recent interview with Mirror, he said, “Everyone sends stuff to the babies firstly, but they always forget about the mother.”
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Ed Sheeran's house is haunted

Ed Sheeran's house is haunted. The 'Shivers' hitmaker claimed one of the rooms in the home he shares with wife Cherry and their 14-month-old daughter Lyra was used for people to die in centuries ago and now, whenever he has guests, people avoid that part of the abode. He said:...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ed Sheeran makes CBeebies Bedtime Stories debut

Ed Sheeran has made his CBeebies Bedtime Stories debut and read a story about a boy with a stutter. The singer-songwriter recounted his own experiences in 2015 during a speech made at the American Institute for Stuttering gala, telling the audience how rapping along to one of Eminem’s albums, which was bought for him when he was nine, helped him get over his own stutter.
MUSIC
Mashed

The Big Problem Ed Sheeran Has Eating In The US

With tons of global hits in his repertoire, Ed Sheeran never spends too much time at home in the U.K. Whether he is selling out stadiums on world tours, collaborating with Taylor Swift again, or performing at Coachella, the English singer-songwriter often finds himself in America. And when he does, he always makes sure to make a visit to Taco Bell at least once during the trip (via Audacy). "We don't get Taco Bell in England at all. Most things here you get in England," Sheeran explained to the radio group before clarifying, "I like Mexican food, but I like Tex-Mex more than I like Mexican food just because of the spices."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Ed Sheeran
KOKI FOX 23

Photos: Ed Sheeran through the years

Ed Sheeran PERTH, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 02: Ed Sheeran performs in concert on the opening night of his Australian tour at Optus Stadium on March 2, 2018 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/WireImage) (Matt Jelonek/WireImage)
CELEBRITIES
inForney.com

Ed Sheeran's fifth album is ready to go

Ed Sheeran's fifth album looks set to be released in 2022. The 'Shivers' singer releases his new LP '=' on Friday (29.10.21), but his manager Stuart Camp has teased that fans won't have long to wait before they hear the follow-up. Speaking about the Grammy-winner's 2022 tour in support of...
CELEBRITIES
movin925.com

Will Ed Sheeran perform on ‘SNL’ remotely?

Ed Sheeran is supposed to be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on November 6, but his COVID-19 diagnosis has thrown a wrench into those plans. Page Six reports that the show’s producers are now trying to fill his slot with another act, despite Ed’s offer to perform virtually.
CELEBRITIES
waldronnews.com

Ed Sheeran is done chasing hits

Ed Sheeran isn't "competitive" anymore. The 'Shivers' singer - who releases his new studio album, 'Equals', on Friday (29.10.21) - used to feel like he had to prove his critics wrong, but after record-breaking success, the 30-year-old Grammy-winner is "way more relaxed" about the numbers side of the music business and is not out to beat his peers.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emotion#Nbc#The Mega Mentor#Wcbd News 2
Primetimer

The CW Reboots 4400, All American Returns, and Ed Sheeran Joins The Voice

The CW revives time traveler drama 4400, All American returns from summer hiatus, and mega mentor Ed Sheeran helps The Voice kick off the Season 21 Knockouts in an episode taped before his COVID diagnosis. Plus, DWTS gets spooky, the Saints and Seahawks battle on MNF, and a new charter season begins on Below Deck. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Monday:
LOS ANGELES, CA
svdaily.com

Ed Sheeran Promotes YouTube Shorts

Grammy Award-winning artist Ed Sheeran has unveiled 14 YouTube Shorts, giving fans the first full preview of his forthcoming album “=” (Equals), only on YouTube. “=” is the fourth installment in Sheeran’s symbol album series, and he is giving fans a first-ever album preview on YouTube Shorts with a glimpse into all 14 tracks ahead of its official release on Friday, October 29th (Asylum/Atlantic). What’s more, fans around the world are now able to watch and create their own #SheeranShorts to every track on the album.
MUSIC
TVLine

The Voice Recap: How'd Ed Sheeran Do Helping the Knockouts Pack a Punch?

Monday’s episode of The Voice not only marked the beginning of Season 21’s Knockouts, it slid into the Mega Mentor’s seat Ed Sheeran (pre-positive COVID-19 test, obviously). And he quickly proved himself to be not only a savvy advisor to Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande’s starstruck teams but also a right charming chap, too. One minute, he was playfully praising Blake’s dressing-room rendition of “Sweet Caroline,” the next he was cracking wise about how Yanks think that every Englishman drinks tea and knows the queen. And OK, fine, he has met her, he had to admit. But enough...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Inside Nova

Ed Sheeran 'proud' to change nappies

Ed Sheeran is "proud" to be an "expert nappy changer". The 'Bad Habits' singer felt "useless" after his wife Cherry gave birth to their daughter Lyra in August 2020 because she was breastfeeding so he felt there was little he could do for them, other than take on household chores and changing the baby.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Ed Sheeran Sings About Joining Mile High Club on New Album

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker talks about making love 'in the sky' and around the world on one of the new tracks lifted from his upcoming studio installment. AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran "made love in the sky (and) missed the Northern Lights," according to a track on his new album.
MUSIC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

2K+
Followers
683
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy