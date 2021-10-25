Paris Las Vegas Progressive Jackpot Pays $834,091

Five minutes of play was all it took for one woman to hit big

A progressive jackpot paid off for one lucky as hell guest at the Paris Las Vegas this weekend. A woman hit the Mega Jackpot to the tune of $834,091 – wow wee! The woman had the lucky bet on a game she frequently plays, Mississippi Stud.

If you think that seems awfully high, you may be right. But, consider that this particular progressive jackpot is among the largest linked table networks across the nation. This is because it is linked across Caesars’ Nevada properties.

Jealous yet? Well, hold on to your coffee. The woman, in town for a wedding, only played for five minutes before the big payout hit. Five minutes of play for $834,091. That is roughly $2,780 per second. For some context, it would take a person who earns $70,000 per year almost 12 years to earn that same amount.

The woman chose not to be identified, and, let’s face it, can you blame her? While she would not give her name she did report that she wants to pay off her home as well as the homes of her kids.

