Target planning to open small-format store in Midtown Detroit

Target is planning to open its first store in the City of Detroit.

The company and City Club Apartments announced that Target will become an anchor tenant in the new City Club Apartments building in Midtown.

It will be located on the southeast corner of Woodward Ave. and Mack Ave., and will be around 32,000 square feet in size.

The store will be a small-format store, which are located in neighborhoods around the country.

According to Target, the stores are some of the smallest in the company and allow people to access Target in urban neighborhoods, near colleges and other areas where a full-size Target wouldn't fit.

Target said each store includes many categories you'd see in full-size stores like home, apparel, food, beverage, but also include small things curated for their local neighborhoods. Things like paper towel in smaller packs so people can carry them home and store in smaller spaces.

The City Club Apartments Midtown will include 350 apartments and penthouse apartments in three connected buildings. There will also be 186 underground parking spaces, a rooftop pool, outdoor terrace, 24/7 fitness center and more.

City Club Apartments is not announcing anticipated groundbreaking or opening dates at this time.