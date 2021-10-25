CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Salem, NY

Robert Durst: Buried Secrets

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25m2UX_0cbywwOA00

Few cases over the years have garnered the public's attention like the story of Kathie and Robert Durst.

It began with what seemed like a fairytale romance in South Salem, New York, and turned into one of the most infamous unsolved cases in the tri-state area.

There have been a host of celebrity movies and documentaries on the subject, but News 12 has uncovered stories you have never heard before - even in Kathie's own words.

News 12's senior investigative reporter Tara Rosenblum and her team spent the past three months stitching together the newly revealed information involving the disappearance of Kathie Durst and the possible involvement of her husband, wealthy real estate heir Robert Durst.

News 12's true crime documentary features Kathie's siblings sharing family secrets and the shocking revelation from her recently uncovered journal that could help justice finally be served. The man who claims to be the "missing link" in the case also breaks his 40 years of silence about an intimate encounter and details about her troubled marriage.

Where could Kathie's body be buried? A police investigator who first opened the case in 1999 thinks he knows where her remains could be.

Secrets can only stay buried for so long.

Now all eyes turn to Westchester County where a murder investigation is underway and Robert Durst could face more charges.


As the Westchester District Attorney’s Office continues to investigate, sources say an indictment could be a few weeks away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jvhFD_0cbywwOA00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fEgiZ_0cbywwOA00

News 12's one hour documentary will re-air on the following dates:

Sept. 16: 9 p.m.
Sept. 18: 2 p.m.
Sept. 18: 7 p.m.
Sept. 19: 2 p.m.
Sept. 19: 7 p.m.

RELATED LINKS:

The Robert and Kathie Durst Story

Cold case gets hot lead following News 12 exclusive interview in Robert Durst case

Turn To Tara Exclusive: Jill Biden's ex-husband alleges affair with Kathie Durst before her disappearance

Document: Robert Durst quietly divorced his missing wife 8 years after her mysterious disappearance

Brother of Kathie Durst says sister’s marriage was abusive, reveals disturbing journal entry

'I wouldn't wish this hell on anyone.' Kathie Durst's sister speaks on-camera for the 1st time

In her own words: Kathie Durst's diary reveals alleged abuse during marriage to accused killer Robert Durst

Attorney for Kathie Durst's family urges prosecutors to listen to new information following exclusive News 12 report

Westchester DA: Top prosecutors assigned from cold case unit to interview witnesses, comb through evidence in Durst case

First on 12: Westchester DA's Office confirms it is reviewing Kathie Durst case

Project Credits:

VP News: Audrey Gruber
News Director: Pauline Chiou
Assistant News Director: Annette Stellato
Executive Producer: Ivy Charmatz
Senior Investigative Reporter: Tara Rosenblum
Editor: Kirsten Chu
Photographer: Alan Flamenhaft
Photographer: Gabe Rosa
Drone Photographer: Frank Bruce
Investigative Producer: Jean Salzarulo
Senior Producer, News 12 Digital: Lee Danuff
Assistant News Director, News 12 Digital: Frank Pokorney
VP, News 12 Digital: Chris Vaccaro
Graphics Artist: James DiGregorio

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

9,000 N.Y.C. workers on leave as vaccine mandate takes effect

About 9,000 municipal workers were put on unpaid leave for refusing to comply with a Covid-19 vaccine mandate that took effect Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said. About 9 in 10 city workers covered by the mandate have gotten vaccinated and there have been no disruptions to city services as a result of staffing shortages, de Blasio told reporters at his daily news briefing. New York has more than 300,000 city employees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Salem, NY
City
Salem, NY
CBS News

California man charged with assaulting American Airlines flight attendant

A California man is facing criminal charges stemming from the violent assault of an American Airlines flight attendant last week. Brian Hsu, 20, has been charged with interference with a flight crew and assault within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, authorities announced Monday. The flight from New...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Durst
Person
Jill Biden
CBS News

Barclays bank CEO quits in shadow of probe of Jeffrey Epstein ties

British bank Barclays on Monday said chief executive Jes Staley had quit ahead of contesting the outcome of a U.K. probe into past links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Barclays, which had supported Staley during the investigation, added in a statement that the preliminary conclusion "makes no findings that...
BUSINESS
News 12

News 12

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy