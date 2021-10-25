CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bastrop County, TX

Dinosaur statues stolen from Bastrop County museum, $1K reward offered

By Billy Gates
KXAN
KXAN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jthRK_0cbywsrG00

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Three statues are gone from a Bastrop County dinosaur museum, and staff members believe they were stolen Oct. 21.

The Dinosaur Park, located near Cedar Creek High School, said statues ranging from 6-10 feet long were taken sometime before staff members got to the park to open it. Park operators said there was evidence that one of the statues was “badly damaged” as thieves made away with them.

Statues named Dimetrodon, Dilong and Minmi were the ones taken. The park posted photos of the dinosaurs on its Facebook page.

Park operators said they don’t have any leads on who took the statues, but said the thieves are “responsible for stealing joy from the children who come to see and learn about these creatures.”

The park is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the people who took the dinosaurs.

