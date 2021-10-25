Two women shot Sunday night in Severn

An investigation is underway after two women were shot Sunday night in Severn.

Anne Arundel County officers were called around 10:30pm to the basketball court on Stillmeadows Drive.

On scene they found both women, ages 22 and 19, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The older victim is currently in critical condition, while the other suffered what's believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police have released no information on a potential motive or suspect(s).

The incident was the latest in a violent weekend throughout the county.

On Saturday morning, a man was seriously injured in a shooting on West Nursery Road in Linthicum.

Later that night around 11:30, another man was shot behind the 900 block of President Street in Annapolis.

Anyone with information on either shooting should call police at 410-222-6155 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.