People throughout the United States should prepare for more extreme weather and natural disasters, according to a climate report. "The number of weather, climate, and water extremes are increasing and will become more frequent and severe in many parts of the world as a result of climate change," said World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Petteri Taalas. "That means more heatwaves, droughts, and forest fires such as those we have observed recently in Europe and North America."

22 HOURS AGO