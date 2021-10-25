US Embassy in Sudan warns Americans to 'shelter in place' amid apparent coup

© Getty Images

The U.S. Embassy in Sudan is advising Americans to shelter in place amid an apparent military coup in the country and warning that flights are grounded.

The embassy further warns of potential violence occurring amid protests that emerged against the military takeover.

“Sudanese Armed Forces have announced they are in control of the government. Demonstrations have been reported in Khartoum and around the country. There are unverified reports of violence against protesters. Flights are not leaving the country,” reads the warning on the embassy’s website.

“American citizens are advised to be aware of their surroundings and shelter in place, which includes not traveling to the U.S. Embassy or the international airports in Khartoum and Port Sudan.”

Sudan’s top general on Monday announced that the military had dissolved the transitional civilian-military government and senior government officials, including Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, were reportedly detained.

The White House and State Department officials expressed alarm over the situation in Sudan, saying they rejected the military takeover and calling for the immediate release of arrested officials.

“We reject the actions by the military and call for the immediate release of the prime minister and others who have been placed under house arrest,” White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday morning.

“The actions today are in stark opposition to the will of the Sudanese people and their aspirations for peace, liberty, and justice. The United States continues to strongly support the Sudanese people’s demand for a democratic transition in Sudan and will continue to evaluate how best to help the Sudanese people achieve this goal," she said.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets following reports that government officials were arrested. At least 80 protesters were wounded in demonstrations, The Associated Press reported, citing the Sudan Doctors' Committee.

Internet connectivity and cellular service was disrupted for hours on Monday, according to the independent internet monitoring group NetBlocks.

The military takeover is a jarring setback for the nascent democratic movement in Sudan, dissolving the civilian-military government that was working for two years to transition to a total, civilian-led government.

The transitional government was set up in 2019 following popular protests in the country that succeeded in toppling the 30-year military dictatorship of Omar al-Bashir.