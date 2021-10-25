New Data Exposes Reputational Chasm Between Love for Technology Products and Growing Concern About Technology Business Practices

In Q3, the Entertainment AI Company Welcomed New Clients, Broke YoY Records, and Expanded its Offerings in the Creator Economy. BEN Group, the entertainment AI company that integrates brands into influencer, streaming, TV, music, and film content, today announced significant business and technology milestones fueled by new offerings, customers, and product development. Thanks to a rapid influx in content creation and viewership, along with BEN’s constant innovations in technology and processes, the company continues to surpass its own record-breaking business growth. The company drove 48% growth in revenue through Q3 YoY, increasing its total bookings by 93% through Q3 YoY. BEN also signed notable new clients across its business, including Durex, Avocado Mattress, Keeper, and Schutz. Additionally, TubeBuddy, BEN’s tool for creators to optimize content and audience growth, grew its user count by 60% YoY to over 8 million, making it the largest community of creators outside of social platforms. To keep up with this rapid growth, BEN hired and onboarded 183 employees YTD.
Comments / 0