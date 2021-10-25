CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

‘The Facebook Papers’: What to know

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jVavB_0cbywRDl00

(AP) — The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances Haugen, the former Facebook product manager-turned-whistleblower.

The papers are redacted versions of disclosures that Haugen has made over several months to the Securities and Exchange Commission, alleging Facebook was prioritizing profits over safety and hiding its research from investors and the public.

These complaints cover topics including how its platforms might harm children and its alleged role in inciting political violence.

People or profit? Papers show conflict within

Facebook the company is losing control of Facebook the product — and of the carefully crafted image it’s spent over a decade selling despite problems like misinformation, human trafficking, and pervasive extremist groups on its platform.

Facebook whistleblower testifies: Five highlights

From complaints Haugen has filed with the SEC, along with redacted internal documents obtained by The Associated Press, the picture of the mighty Facebook that emerges is of a troubled, internally conflicted company, where data on the harms it causes is abundant but solutions are halting at best.

The documents show a company in crisis, where good intentions long ago stopped being enough. Facebook says it does not prioritize engagement over safety.

Amid the Capitol riot, Facebook faced its own insurrection

The documents provide a rare glimpse into how the company, after years under the microscope for the policing of its platform, appears to have simply stumbled into the Jan. 6 riot.

For weeks, riot participants had vowed — on Facebook itself — to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election victory with little response from the company.

Yet when the insurrection finally broke out, Facebook seemed as surprised as anyone else, leading employees to vent their frustration over what some saw as the company’s halting and inconsistent response to rising U.S. extremism.

Facebook’s language gaps weaken screening of hate, terrorism

Across the Middle East, journalists, activists and others have long accused Facebook of censoring their speech. In India and Myanmar, political groups use the social network to incite violence.

All of it frequently slips through Facebook’s efforts to police its social media platforms because of a shortage of moderators who speak local languages and understand cultural contexts.

Now, internal company documents show the problems plaguing the company’s content moderation are systemic, and that Facebook has understood them for years while doing little about it.

The company says it has invested in language and topical expertise in recent years but concedes that Arabic content moderation remains a particular concern.

Facebook dithered in curbing divisive user content in India

The leaked documents show that Facebook in India dithered in curbing hate speech and anti-Muslim content on its platform and lacked enough local language moderators to prevent misinformation from appearing.

As UK scrutinizes Facebook, whistleblower to testify

That publication of false news at times led to real-world violence. The files show these problems have been plaguing the company for years, particularly in cases where members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party created multiple Facebook accounts to amplify anti-Muslim content.

They highlight Facebook’s constant struggles in quashing abusive content on its platforms in the world’s biggest democracy and the company’s largest growth market. Communal and religious tensions in India have a history of boiling over on social media and stoking violence.

Apple once threatened Facebook ban

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app store two years ago over concerns about the platform being used as a tool to trade and sell maids in the Mideast.

Facebook acknowledged in the internal documents that it was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity” that saw Filipina maids complaining on the site of being abused.

Apple relented and Facebook and Instagram remained in the app store. Yet these ads continue to appear.

Facebook says it took the problem seriously, despite the continued spread of ads exploiting foreign workers in the Mideast.

Apple did not respond to requests for comment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
abc10.com

Facebook is tracking you on other websites. Here's how you can stop it.

A technology outage and whistleblower claims about Facebook priorities have renewed discussions about the company’s ethics, including what it does with user data. Whether or not account holders realize it, Facebook’s default privacy settings allow the company to record a multitude of personal data—every video they’ve watched, search history, their location when logged in on a mobile device, what their face looks like and much more.
INTERNET
Outsider.com

Brian Laundrie Latest: Internet Sleuths Up in Arms Over His Instagram

Brian Laundrie has remained the epicenter of national news following the discovery of his remains in Florida’s Carlton Reserve. Having seen discovery just over a week ago, law enforcement and Laundries’ parents alike have faced backlash from the public. Gabby Petito’s sympathizers across the U.S. have pointed to the suspicious behaviors of the deceased fugitive’s parents. They’ve also questioned the seemingly rapid discovery of their son’s remains once the Laundries joined law enforcement in the search.
INTERNET
The Independent

Mark Zuckerberg's bizarre home decoration spotted in live video

Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement that he was creating a “metaverse” and moving on from Facebook has become a source of online parody because of a bottle of BBQ sauce. Viewers of Mr Zuckerberg’s video pointed to the BBQ sauce bottle being used as a bookend by the Facebook founder on Thursday, with many arguing that it was “bizarre”. “To show that he is a normal human who loves normal human things, like BBQ sauce”, a Twitter user wrote.“Zuck using sweet baby ray’s BBQ sauce as a bookend is the most normal thing he’s ever done”, another argued.Others suspected that Mr...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Narendra Modi
Washington Post

The Facebook Papers: What Mark Zuckerberg told Congress vs. what Facebook said internally

The Washington Post has obtained a trove of internal Facebook documents via disclosures made to the Securities and Exchange Commission and provided to Congress in redacted form by Frances Haugen’s legal counsel. The redacted versions were reviewed by a consortium of news organizations. The documents show how Facebook’s own employees were aware of how the site was fostering polarization and misinformation, contrary at times to CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s public comments. The Post’s Elizabeth Dwoskin reports.
INTERNET
Forbes

‘Special Exceptions’ For Breitbart And A ‘Tepid’ Response To Capitol Riots: Here’s What The ‘Facebook Papers’ Allege So Far

Facebook dropped key misinformation controls after Election Day and offered only a ‘tepid’ response to growing violence during the January 6 Capitol riots, according to a trove of internal documents a company whistleblower provided to the Securities and Exchange Commission that are now forming the basis for an ongoing “Facebook Papers” series of exposes running in a number of major news organizations.
INTERNET
The Independent

An "eraser button"? Focused ideas could help bridle Big Tech

Break up Big Tech? How about shrinking the tech companies’ shield against liability in cases where the content they push to users causes harm? Or creating a new regulator to strictly oversee the industry?Those ideas have captured official attention in the U.S., Europe, U.K. and Australia as controversy has enveloped Facebook — which on Thursday renamed itself Meta — Google, Amazon and other giants. Revelations of deep-seated problems surfaced by former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen, buttressed by a trove of internal company documents, have lent momentum to legislative and regulatory efforts. But while regulators are still considering major...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Ap#Facebook Papers#American#The Associated Press#Sec#Congress
ABC4

The internet reacts to Facebook changing its name to Meta

(ABC4) – The long-awaited new Facebook name has finally been revealed. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday that Facebook will be changing its name to Meta. The name change comes during a convenient time as Facebook, or “Meta” has been dealing with multiple lawsuits and allegations that include employee-turned-whistleblowers that have been revealing how […]
INTERNET
Phone Arena

Delete these fake Android apps right now, before they steal your money!

Google Play can be a scary place - scammers and hackers lurk in the shadows, waiting for you to download one of their fake apps. Google periodically removes such dangerous apps but this doesn’t mean that some of them didn’t find their way into your phone. Cybersecurity software company Avast...
CELL PHONES
Vice

Teenager With Autism Sentenced to Prison Over Social Media Posts

An argument erupting over politics and memes mocking political leaders in a group chat is generally a low-stakes affair between friends. That is, unless it occurs in Cambodia. The dangers of venting one’s political frustrations online in an authoritarian context were highlighted this week, as a 16-year-old boy with autism spectrum disorder was sentenced to juvenile prison on Monday over content he shared on social media and messaging apps.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Global

OCT. 23 - 29, 2021From South African President Jacob Zuma sitting in the High Court facing charges of corruption, money laundering, and racketeering, in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, to the warm handshake of U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting in Rome, before the Group of 20 summit, to Japan's former Princess Mako and her husband, Kei Komuro announcing their marriage in Tokyo, after she lost her royal status due to marrying a commoner, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press...
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Independent

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:___Fauci had no involvement in study on monkey threat responsesCLAIM: Dr. Anthony Fauci’s experiments include one that magnified terror in the brains of monkeys and subjected them to frightening stimuli.THE FACTS: A tweet that circulated widely across platforms this week falsely suggested a study decried by animal activists was among “Fauci’s experiments,” despite the fact that the nation's top infectious...
SCIENCE
johnnyjet.com

WOW: Canada Just Announced That All Travelers Will Be Required To Be Fully Vaccinated Even To Travel Domestically

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that all travelers must be vaccinated, even those traveling domestically. At 39:25 in the video below, the Prime Minister announces: “Mandatory vaccination on travel. By the end of October, everyone 12 and over on a plane or train within Canada should be fully vaccinated. There will be a short period where people who are in the process of getting vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test. By the end of November, if you’re 12 or older and want to fly or take the train, you will have to be fully vaccinated as will staff. Testing will no longer be an option.”
TRAVEL
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Halyna Hutchins Tweet, ‘I Have Information That Will Lead To Hillary Clinton’s Arrest’?

An image shared on Instagram claims that before her death, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins tweeted, “I have information that will lead to Hillary Clinton’s arrest.”. There is no evidence Hutchins sent the tweet. Fact Check:. The image of Hutchins supposedly tweeting about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has circulated in...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Actor Accused of Selling Drugs, Arrested

Actor Chekwume Malvin was arrested on Wednesday in Bengaluru, India on suspicion of selling drugs. Malvin is a prominent actor in the Indian film industry, but according to a report by The Hindu Times, local police now believe he was also selling drugs like ecstasy (MDMA) and hashish in the city. This has also cast suspicion on Malvin's immigration status, since he is originally from Nigeria, Africa.
PUBLIC SAFETY
EatThis

8 New Grocery Shortages Shoppers Have Reported This Week

Shortages of so many products are likely to be the norm this holiday season, as this month saw an arguably unprecedented number of shortages than any prior point in the pandemic. This week is likely to kick off the start to holiday madness—and if you're following along, we've got an updated list of groceries shoppers around the country say are now disappearing from their local retail stores. "Just imagine what will happen when snow starts showing up," mused one.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
736K+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy