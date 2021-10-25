CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Brian Laundrie’s parents ‘grieving privately’; cause of death still undetermined, lawyer says

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, Athina Morris, Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vOzNO_0cbywLAd00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — The cause of death for Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s fiancé, has not yet been determined, his family’s lawyer said Monday.

Attorney Steven Bertolino told WFLA on Friday that Laundrie’s remains had been transferred to an anthropologist for further evaluation.

“No manner or cause of death was determined,” Bertolino said Monday.

Bertolino also confirmed reports that there would be no funeral service for Laundrie.

Bertolino said his parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, were currently “grieving privately in Florida” with their daughter Cassie.

After more than a month of searching, authorities located Laundrie’s remains and other evidence on Oct. 20 at the Carlton Reserve, a nearly 25,000-acre preserve in Sarasota County, Florida. The remains were identified using Laundrie’s dental records. They were found alongside some personal items, including a backpack, dry bag and a notebook, which experts believe could provide further clues.

“If that notebook contained, for example, information that could have been admissions, it could be projecting blame or rationalization, all that information could help in the determination,” former FBI profiler Jim Clemente told CNN on Thursday .

Laundrie was named a person of interest in Petito’s death after returning to North Port, Florida, without her after the couple went on a cross-country road trip.

Brian Laundrie timeline: Family attorney details days surrounding disappearance of Gabby Petito’s fiancé

Petito’s body was later found in Wyoming, and the coroner ruled she had died by “manual strangulation.”

Laundrie was never charged in connection with her death, though he was suspected of debit card fraud and withdrawing more than $1,000 from an unnamed account during the time Petito was missing.

Laundrie disappeared six days before Petito’s body was discovered. Bertolino told News Nation’s Ashleigh Banfield that he would go hiking often so his parents weren’t concerned about him leaving to go to the reserve.

“He’s a young man; they weren’t concerned,” Bertolino said. “They thought he was … clearing his mind.”

‘Highly suspicious:’ How cadaver dogs missed skeletal remains while searching for Brian Laundrie at Carlton Reserve

News Nation’s Brian Entin reported that police had kept tabs on Laundrie before he disappeared by placing surveillance cameras around his family’s home, but they missed him leaving to go to the reserve. Authorities said the lack of charges against Laundrie prevented them from taking more drastic measures.

“What I’ll say is that we were the ones doing everything in our power to get answers on this. If mistakes were made, there’s human error involved in every investigation,” North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor said. “It certainly wasn’t from a lack of taking it seriously or hustle or knowledge. Sometimes things happen.”

