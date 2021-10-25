Lions want more for Swift, who thinks touchdown 'every time I touch the ball'

D'Andre Swift made a leaping grab and kept his feet, split two Rams defenders and shed a third and raced untouched into the end zone. His 63-yard catch and run on third and long gave the Lions a 7-0 lead over LA early in the first quarter.

"It was a great play," said Swift. "Great tone-setter. Great play call right into the blitz."

Midway through the fourth, again on third and long, the Lions dialed up a draw for Swift. This time he froze a defender with a stop-and-start move at the line of scrimmage and picked up the 11 yards he needed for a first down at LA's 40. He would have preferred 40 more.

"Every time I touch the ball, I think touchdown," Swift said. "I know the situation was third down, I gotta convert, do what I can to get the first down."

Every time?

"I'm not selling out for nothing else," he said. "I'm trying to get in the end zone every time."

By that (obviously ridiculous) standard, Swift failed on 20 of his 21 touches Sunday in Detroit's 28-19 loss. But he finished with 100-plus scrimmage yards for the fourth time this season and became just the eighth player in NFL history with 700 rushing yards, 700 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns through the first 20 games of his career.

"It wasn't enough," said Swift.

"He's a stud," said Dan Campbell. "We've got to give him the ball. We can't get him the ball enough."

"We just gotta finish better," said Swift. "I ain't too worried about my performance. I left plays out there."

Like when he was stuffed on back-to-back rushes in the fourth quarter and the Lions turned it over on downs 18 yards from the end zone. Campbell said it was his call and his fault, but Swift put it on himself.

"They trusted me to put the ball in my hands and go get a first down. I ain't going to put it on nobody else," he said. "I gotta read it better, run harder. Plain and simple."

Or when he and Goff failed to connect for a go-ahead touchdown on Detroit's next drive. Swift was wide open in the flat on third down from the Rams' 13, but drifted toward the end of his route instead of stopping like Goff expected him to.

"That's on me," said Swift. "I just gotta have firm feet, just stay firm in my route. I can't do too much drifting. I'm gonna mess up the way he sees what I'm doing in my route. If I'm going to sit down, I need to sit down."

It was a big day for Swift that could have been a huge one, in what's already becoming a huge season. He's first in the NFL among running backs in receptions (42) and receiving yards (391). He's tied for fifth in touches (120), with even more coming his way.

"I think that we find runs that suit him best and let him go a little bit, but I also think we can expand some things in the pass game for him," Campbell said Monday. "He’s settling in. Look, he didn’t play a lot last year, so you could argue he’s still somewhat a rookie. He’s just growing exponentially. He’s gaining a lot of confidence in himself, his teammates are, and (running backs coach) Deuce (Staley) is doing a hell of a job with him."

A year ago, Swift got about 12 touches per game. He's up to 17 this year, for an average of 5.4 yards. That's better than Aaron Jones (5.1), Derrick Henry (4.9), Dalvin Cook (4.8) and Alvin Kamara (4.4). It's better than almost every running back in the NFL. To no surprise, Campbell and the Lions want Swift to touch the ball more.

He'll be eyeing the end zone whenever he does.