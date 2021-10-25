CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lions want more for Swift, who thinks touchdown 'every time I touch the ball'

By Will Burchfield
97.1 The Ticket
97.1 The Ticket
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38wX2l_0cbywKHu00

D'Andre Swift made a leaping grab and kept his feet, split two Rams defenders and shed a third and raced untouched into the end zone. His 63-yard catch and run on third and long gave the Lions a 7-0 lead over LA early in the first quarter.

"It was a great play," said Swift. "Great tone-setter. Great play call right into the blitz."

Midway through the fourth, again on third and long, the Lions dialed up a draw for Swift. This time he froze a defender with a stop-and-start move at the line of scrimmage and picked up the 11 yards he needed for a first down at LA's 40. He would have preferred 40 more.

"Every time I touch the ball, I think touchdown," Swift said. "I know the situation was third down, I gotta convert, do what I can to get the first down."

Every time?

"I'm not selling out for nothing else," he said. "I'm trying to get in the end zone every time."

By that (obviously ridiculous) standard, Swift failed on 20 of his 21 touches Sunday in Detroit's 28-19 loss. But he finished with 100-plus scrimmage yards for the fourth time this season and became just the eighth player in NFL history with 700 rushing yards, 700 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns through the first 20 games of his career.

"It wasn't enough," said Swift.

"He's a stud," said Dan Campbell. "We've got to give him the ball. We can't get him the ball enough."

"We just gotta finish better," said Swift. "I ain't too worried about my performance. I left plays out there."

Like when he was stuffed on back-to-back rushes in the fourth quarter and the Lions turned it over on downs 18 yards from the end zone. Campbell said it was his call and his fault, but Swift put it on himself.

"They trusted me to put the ball in my hands and go get a first down. I ain't going to put it on nobody else," he said. "I gotta read it better, run harder. Plain and simple."

Or when he and Goff failed to connect for a go-ahead touchdown on Detroit's next drive. Swift was wide open in the flat on third down from the Rams' 13, but drifted toward the end of his route instead of stopping like Goff expected him to.

"That's on me," said Swift. "I just gotta have firm feet, just stay firm in my route. I can't do too much drifting. I'm gonna mess up the way he sees what I'm doing in my route. If I'm going to sit down, I need to sit down."

It was a big day for Swift that could have been a huge one, in what's already becoming a huge season. He's first in the NFL among running backs in receptions (42) and receiving yards (391). He's tied for fifth in touches (120), with even more coming his way.

"I think that we find runs that suit him best and let him go a little bit, but I also think we can expand some things in the pass game for him," Campbell said Monday. "He’s settling in. Look, he didn’t play a lot last year, so you could argue he’s still somewhat a rookie. He’s just growing exponentially. He’s gaining a lot of confidence in himself, his teammates are, and (running backs coach) Deuce (Staley) is doing a hell of a job with him."

A year ago, Swift got about 12 touches per game. He's up to 17 this year, for an average of 5.4 yards. That's better than Aaron Jones (5.1), Derrick Henry (4.9), Dalvin Cook (4.8) and Alvin Kamara (4.4). It's better than almost every running back in the NFL. To no surprise, Campbell and the Lions want Swift to touch the ball more.

He'll be eyeing the end zone whenever he does.

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Free Press

Why Detroit Lions' D'Andre Swift is 'a stud, can't get him the ball enough'

Free Press sports writer Dave Birkett breaks down the Detroit Lions' 28-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and looks at players who helped and hurt their stock Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Stock up. Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp: The Lions have gotten good play all season on special teams,...
NFL
FanSided

Dan Campbell says D’Andre Swift can touch the ball enough

D’Andre Swift was one of the best players on the field for either team on Sunday, and Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell wants to feed him the ball even more. On Sunday, the Detroit Lions held nothing back before ultimately falling short in a 28-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Before a successful onside kick and the first of two successful fake punts, running back D’Andre Swift opened the scoring with a 63-yard catch and run for a touchdown.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Rams#American Football#Campbell
saturdaydownsouth.com

NFL head coach reveals his team has reached out to Cam Newton

Since being released by New England before the start of the regular season, Cam Newton has been waiting patiently as a free agent for the right opportunity. With Russell Wilson sidelined by a hand injury, the Seahawks are in the market for a quarterback and head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday in an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle that the Seahawks have talked to Newton as well as everyone else available “who could help us.”
NFL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Have Made A Decision On Russell Wilson

It’s no secret that Russell Wilson will have to miss an extended period of time due to his finger injury. However, it wasn’t until this Friday when we found out the minimum amount of games he’ll miss this season. On Friday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced that...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Painful Rob Gronkowski News

Few NFL players, if any, are as tough as Rob Gronkowski, so you know the Buccaneers tight end was dealing with something serious if he was unable to play on Sunday night. Now, we know exactly what he’s dealing with. FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported on Sunday morning that...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
NESN

Calvin Ridley Explains Reason For Absence From Falcons

Calvin Ridley is putting his mental health first. The Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, marking the second week this season he hasn’t played. During the game, he released a statement indicating that the reason for his absence was to take care of his mental well-being.
NFL
The Spun

Broncos, Vikings Reportedly Agree To Trade

Just two days after losing Von Miller, the Denver Broncos acquired a veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. “Trade! The Vikings...
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Saints coach Sean Payton reveals awful injury update on Jameis Winston

The New Orleans Saints may have survived the fiery comeback attempt of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it came with a huge cost: star QB Jameis Winston. Winston suffered a scary leg injury during the first quarter of the Week 8 contest after a tackle from Devin White. As seen in the video replays of the play, the Saints QB awkwardly twisted his leg as he fell down. He had to be carted off the field and did not return, with Trevor Siemian replacing him.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Get Disappointing News On Michael Thomas

The New Orleans Saints have been noticeably lacking depth at wide receiver through the first couple weeks of the 2021 regular season. Much of that is due to the absence of former All-Pro pass-catcher Michael Thomas. Thomas has been sidelined on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list since the...
NFL
97.1 The Ticket

97.1 The Ticket

Detroit, MI
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
990K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Detroit, including the Lions, Pistons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/971theticket

Comments / 0

Community Policy