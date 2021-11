Biconomy, a multi-chain relayer network that simplifies the Web 3.0 experience, announced today the completion of the public sale of its native token $BICO on CoinList. The BICO sale added more than 12,000 new token holders to the Biconomy community, with $11.5M in BICO tokens purchased throughout the course of the sale. The sale was highly anticipated, as more than 850K enthusiasts waited to get the chance to become part of the Biconomy ecosystem, breaking the record of one of the highest number of registrations on CoinList, to date. $BICO powers the Biconomy Network, which aims to provide a simple, easy and secure protocol to enable cross chain communication in a decentralized way.

