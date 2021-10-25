CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seasoned Channel Executive Ryan Grant Joins ESET as V.P. of Sales

By ESET
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced the hire of Ryan Grant as Vice President of Sales to lead the company's U.S. sales team, including its channel program. Grant comes to ESET from Ingram Micro, where he spent more than two decades leading...

