Seasoned Channel Executive Ryan Grant Joins ESET as V.P. of Sales

Fall. As a working mother, this is my favorite time of year. It marks the beginning of the school year and the end of the dog days of summer. Frankly, it’s exhausting having to manage all the summer scheduling of camps and activities to keep boredom at bay. However, what I find most stressful is arranging the family summer vacation. It starts with trying to get everyone’s agreement on the destination: Say we decide on San Francisco; then, we have to figure out how we’re going to get there — car, train, or plane. Finally, there are the dreaded decisions on what we are going to do once we get there … while staying within budget and having a back-up plan if the weather is bad.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO