Seasoned Channel Executive Ryan Grant Joins ESET as V.P. of Sales

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that provides innovative, evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced that a Delaware jury found that Nevro infringed two Boston Scientific patents (7,891,085 and 8,019,439) directed to ways of manufacturing spinal cord stimulation (SCS) leads, which Nevro obtains from a third-party supplier. Two other Boston Scientific lead patents (8,646,172 and 8,650,747) were not infringed. The jury awarded Boston Scientific $20 million. This decision has no commercial implications or would otherwise impose any restrictions on any current or future Nevro products, and the jury award is an amount of money that will not have a material impact on Nevro's business.
