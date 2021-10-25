CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Los Angeles Team Mentoring (LATM) Annual Soiree Celebrates 29thth Anniversary of Mentoring At-Risk Middle School Youth to Successful Lives October 28, 2021

By Los Angeles Team Mentoring
The Press
The Press
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LATM, Los Angeles' pioneering non-profit organization guiding middle school students from challenging urban neighborhoods to reach their full potential and develop their leadership skills, will celebrate its 29th Anniversary Celebration on October 28th. Soiree "Decades of Dreams," a virtual event this year in observance...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

In Los Angeles, a new museum celebrates the art of moviemaking

Not to brag, but I recently received an Academy Award. As I took the stage, that wonderfully schmaltzy Oscars music began to play and a giant chyron with the words “And the Oscar goes to . . . ” appeared on a movie screen in front of me. My name flashed onto the screen, the music swelled and an audience in evening wear gave me a standing ovation. I took the heavy statuette in my hand and, wouldn’t you know it, flubbed my acceptance speech, even though my win was a sure thing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
myburbank.com

Muir Middle School Teacher Named A Los Angeles County Teacher Of The Year

Eighth-grade History and Social Science teacher Amelia Cheatum has been named one of the 16 Los Angeles County Teachers of the Year for 2021-22, by the L.A. County Office of Education at the 40th annual Teacher of the Year awards banquet held during September in Universal City. Earlier in the year, Cheatum was named Burbank Unified School District’s Teacher of the Year.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Press

KOAR International LLC Announces Flagship LGBTQ+ Luxury Apartment Community - Living Out Palm Springs

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based real estate development company KOAR International LLC, announced today that it will break ground on November 5th, 2021 on Living Out Palm Springs. Living Out Palm Springs will be an active adult retirement community designed to meet the unique needs of the LGBTQ+ community and provide a safe and welcoming home for its residents. Living Out Palm Springs will be the inaugural property for KOAR International LLC, with plans to develop similar LGBTQ+ focused developments across the United States.
REAL ESTATE
The Associated Press

Worthy Beyond Purpose Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Bring Mindfulness and Meditation to Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 28, 2021-- Worthy Beyond Purpose (“WBP”), a nonprofit that brings mindfulness and meditation practices to children worldwide, today announced the launch of a Kickstarter campaign aimed to help bring meditation and mindfulness practices to children across Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD). This press release features multimedia....
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Mccoo
Person
Lamonte Mclemore
Person
Elle Macpherson
Person
Gabrielle Carteris
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Kathy Ireland
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
thesource.com

Jam Master Jay’s Ties to the Black Mafia Family Uncovered in New Article

This past Saturday was the 19th anniversary of Jam Jamster Jay’s murder, which occurred outside a Jamaica, Queens recording studio. A new article uncovers the complicated history of the Run-DMC member, noting the connections of Jay to the Black Mafia Family. According to HipHopDX, journalist Frank Owen uncovered his BMF...
CELEBRITIES
asapland.com

Future Net Worth – Future Net Worth 2020, Biography, Career, Assets, Personal Life

Future Net Worth – Future Rapper Net Worth, Biography, Career, Assets, Personal Life. Name: Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn (Future) Future, The Rapper, Net Worth – Future Biography, Career, Personal Life, Net Worth, Assets, Achievements: Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn is an American Rapper, Singer and Songwriter, mostly known as his stage name Future. Future Hendrix is also named Nayvadius Cash. He was born in 1983, and he is active as Rapper, Singer, Songwriter since 2009 to present. Future has released some Mix Tapes, worked with Epic Records, and has done several music tours. Future has released two best-seller albums named Pluto in 2012 and Honest, which was released in 2014. Future is the most popular and famous artist in America. Future sings and also plays Keyboard. The future is well known for his Hip Hop and R&B music. Future presently has Net Worth of 3.5$ Million and increasing.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horace Mann School#High School#South Los Angeles#Christmas#Jp Morgan Chase#African American#Marilyn Billy#Music Observer#Lennon Mccartney Icons#Dimension
CBS San Francisco

Halloween And Outside Lands Converge At Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The final day of the Outside Lands music festival converged on Halloween and drew tens of thousands of costumed fans to Golden Gate Park. The celebrants included a dancing tiger, an astronaut and Britney Spears among a sea of people. “That’s why we came today,” said Hannah Godwin of San Diego. “Let’s just like analyze all the costumes, like hang out, people watching, it’s just like such a good vibe honestly.” “We came last night and we’re looking at the crowd, and it’s kind of surreal to see thousands and thousands of people,” added...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Deadline

‘Camp Friends’ Comedy Gets HBO Max Pilot Order

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has picked up to pilot the half-hour family comedy Camp Friends (working title). The project, which was put in development by the WarnerMedia streamer earlier this year, is written by Lauren Herstik (American Vandal, Pearson) and produced by Adam Goodman for Invisible Narratives and Jax Media. The comedy revolves around four lifelong “camp friends” during their highly anticipated counselor-in-training summer. When a mysterious new girl arrives late from another camp, the girls’ plan to have The Best Summer Ever gets thrown into disarray. Camp Friends live 10 months for two. Now that things are different, the “Core Four” swear...
TV SERIES
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Sam Smith Signs Tim & Danny Music and Warner Chappell; Republic Hires Devon Libran as Senior VP

Four-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Sam Smith has signed an exclusive worldwide publishing agreement with Tim & Danny Music and Warner Chappell Music through a new joint venture, covering all future works. Smith is known for a long list of chart-topping, influential hits such as “Stay With Me,” “I’m Not The Only One,” “Lay Me Down,” “Too Good at Goodbyes” and more. The deal is the first signing to come from Tim & Danny Music and Warner Chappell Music’s new long-term publishing partnership. Pictured above, l-r, are Ryan Press, Warner Chappell president of U.S. A&R; Carianne Marshall, WCM co-chair & COO; Tim Blacksmith, co-founder, Tim & Danny Music; Smith; Guy Moot, co-chair...
MUSIC
Ohio Capital Journal

Queer Halloween saved lives

For many queer and trans folks, Halloween was the one safe place we could express ourselves. It’s been that way for centuries. In 1848, Columbus, Ohio, became one the first cities to officially outlaw people wearing clothing that didn’t align with one’s assigned sex at birth, known at different points of history as cross-dressing, drag […] The post Queer Halloween saved lives appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
SOCIETY
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Chante Moore, Stephen Hill Are Engaged, Michael B. Jordan And Family Support Lori & More

There was engagement news, a new couple making it IG official, a "cheeky" birthday trip and the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes. Sure, we say it every week, but we’re not kidding when we say this week was a very busy one for Black love. There was engagement news, an IG official moment for a new couple, a “cheeky” birthday trip (more on that later for context) and themed party, the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes and just plenty of PDA displayed on the ‘gram. We couldn’t get enough of it! So we relived all the moments to share them with you here in our weekly recap of all things Black love. In case you missed these moments, scroll down to feel all warm and fuzzy from the love that was shown this week.
RELATIONSHIPS
Rolling Stone

Drew Barrymore Dons Go-Go’s Cosplay to Induct New Wave Heroes Into Rock Hall of Fame

Drew Barrymore inducted the Go-Go’s into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 30th. A life-long fan of the group, Drew Barrymore even dressed up as the cover of Beauty and the Beat to induct the band. The Go-Go’s were the first all-female band to have a Number One album in the Billboard 200 when Beauty and the Beat climbed to the top spot in 1982. The quintet — Belinda Carlisle, Charlotte Caffey, Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine, and Jane Wiedlin — also performed during the ceremony. The actress first became a fan of the Go-Go’s as a child. “When...
MUSIC
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy