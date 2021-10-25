Judas And the Black Messiah and Tenet Motion Picture Winners at the 8th Annual LMGI Awards 'Celebrate The Where'

Award-Winning Actress Marlee Matlin to Receive 2021 LMGI Humanitarian Award for Her Lifelong Advocacy for the Deaf and Hearing Impaired. HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oscar®-winning actress Marlee Matlin, whose lifetime advocacy for the deaf and hearing impaired as exhibited in the highly acclaimed film Coda on Apple TV+, will receive the esteemed Humanitarian Award from the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) at the 8th Annual LMGI Awards themed "Celebrate the Where." The 2021 Awards will honor the exemplary humanitarian commitment that Matlin has made to spotlight the deaf and hearing impaired throughout her award-winning career in the motion picture and television worlds. Actor Isaiah Mustafa will host the online LMGI Awards ceremony on Saturday, October 23, at 2:00 p.m. PDT (Pre-Show at 1:30 p.m.), during a virtual ceremony. The awards celebration will be free to stream, but registration is required at: bit.ly/2XRNQB2.

