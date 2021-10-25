CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Judas And the Black Messiah and Tenet Motion Picture Winners at the 8th Annual LMGI Awards 'Celebrate The Where'

By Location Managers Guild International
The Press
The Press
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Location Managers Guild International /LMGI announced the winners of its 8th Annual LMGI Awards themed "Celebrate the Where" in seven categories, honoring outstanding creative contributions of location professionals in film, television and commercials from around the globe, and recognizing outstanding service by film...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

"Dune" Draws $40 Million At Box Office Keeping Sequel Hopes Alive

Despite releasing simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, Denis Villeneuve's Dune drew $40.1 million at the box office in its opening weekend, keeping hope for a sequel alive. The sci-fi epic is an adaptation of Frank Herbert's legendary 1965 book of the same name. “This was a tremendous result...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Netflix Waited Almost A Year To Announce It Had Cancelled Another Show

Another day, another Netflix cancellation. In what is starting to become a trend for a lot of one-season shows that land on the streamer, Netflix has ultimately opted to cancel Dash & Lily after only one season on the air. The weird thing about this one? The subscription streaming service waited almost an entire year to make the decision.
TV SERIES
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marlee Matlin
Person
Elvis
Person
Camryn Manheim
epicstream.com

Batman Forever Star Jim Carrey Reportedly MCU-Bound as Iconic Captain America Villain

It seems like almost every actor in Hollywood wants to jump in on the Marvel bandwagon and with Phase Four slowly taking shape, Marvel Studios will most certainly be introducing new characters to the fold which of course means that it's only a matter of time before our favorite Hollywood A-listers make their way to the billion-dollar franchise.
MOVIES
Popculture

Major Charlie Hunnam Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

After disappearing from HBO Max in late September, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is making waves on Netflix. Although the movie was notably a box office disaster for Warner Bros. in 2017 and may have hurt Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam's chances at becoming a major movie star, the film is surprisingly the number one movie on Netflix. The movie also sits at number six on the overall Top 10 in the U.S. Today chart.
MOVIES
Shore News Network

Motion Picture Academy CEO Hudson to step down in 2023

(Reuters) -The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which hands out the Oscars, said https://www.oscars.org/news/academy-ceo-dawn-hudson-charts-next-steps-following-building-innovative-academy-and-success on Monday Chief Executive Officer Dawn Hudson would step in 2023 after more than a decade at the helm. Hudson joined the Academy as CEO in 2011 and was tasked with overseeing its 450-person...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Picture#Lmgi Awards#Warner Bros Bill Garvey
ComicBook

Jake Gyllenhaal's New Netflix Movie Is Dominating Every Other Streaming Service

Training Day director Antoine Fuqua recently teamed up with Jake Gyllenhaal and Netflix for a new thriller called The Guilty, which follows one police officer stuck in a call center trying to solve a terrifying crime over the phone. The film received positive reviews after its release earlier this month and has since proven itself a success for Netflix. During the week of its debut, The Guilty was the most watched movie on any streaming service.
MOVIES
The Press

Award-winning actress Marlee Matlin to receive 2021 LMGI Humanitarian Award for her lifelong advocacy for the deaf and hearing impaired

Award-Winning Actress Marlee Matlin to Receive 2021 LMGI Humanitarian Award for Her Lifelong Advocacy for the Deaf and Hearing Impaired. HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oscar®-winning actress Marlee Matlin, whose lifetime advocacy for the deaf and hearing impaired as exhibited in the highly acclaimed film Coda on Apple TV+, will receive the esteemed Humanitarian Award from the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) at the 8th Annual LMGI Awards themed "Celebrate the Where." The 2021 Awards will honor the exemplary humanitarian commitment that Matlin has made to spotlight the deaf and hearing impaired throughout her award-winning career in the motion picture and television worlds. Actor Isaiah Mustafa will host the online LMGI Awards ceremony on Saturday, October 23, at 2:00 p.m. PDT (Pre-Show at 1:30 p.m.), during a virtual ceremony. The awards celebration will be free to stream, but registration is required at: bit.ly/2XRNQB2.
CELEBRITIES
mynews13.com

Oscar-winner Marlee Matlin to receive Humanitarian Award during LMGI Awards

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin will be presented with a Humanitarian Award by the Location Managers Guild International, honoring her advocacy on behalf of the deaf and hearing impaired, the guild announced Monday. "The LMGI proudly salutes Marlee Matlin for her dedication, talent and the impact that...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Announces 2021 Student Winners and Medal Placements

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the 17 winners of the 48th Student Academy Awards competition. This year’s winners were voted on from a group of 1,404 submissions from 210 domestic and 126 international colleges and universities. Previous Student Academy Award winners include Patricia Cardoso, Cary Fukunaga, Spike Lee, Patricia Riggen and Robert Zemeckis. The gold, silver and bronze awards across the seven categories will be presented by directors Pete Docter (“Soul,” “Inside Out”), Asghar Farhadi (“A Hero,” “The Salesman”), Marielle Heller (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”) and Nanfu Wang (“In the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Jennifer Lawrence R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ Lands at Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has acquired “No Hard Feelings,” an R-rated comedy package with Jennifer Lawrence attached to star. Along with Lawrence, the film will be directed by Gene Stupnitsky, a writer and co-executive producer on NBC’s “The Office.” “No Hard Feelings” will be Stupnitsky’s follow-up to the 2019 coming-of-age ensemble comedy “Good Boys,” his feature-length directorial debut. Stupnitsky also serves as co-writer on “No Hard Feelings,” alongside John Phillips. “No Hard Feelings” is set in Montauk, NY, a hamlet on the east end of Long Island. The package is billed as an R-rated comedy in the vein of the 1983 Tom Cruise film...
MOVIES
Deadline

John Cena In Negotiations To Star In Action-Comedy Movie ‘Freelance’ From ‘Taken’ Director Pierre Morel — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: F9: The Fast Saga and The Suicide Squad star John Cena is in negotiations to star in Pierre Morel (Taken) action-comedy film Freelance, which Stuart Ford’s AGC will be selling at the upcoming virtual American Film Market. Endurance Media’s Steve Richards will produce the package alongside Sentient Entertainment’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin. Endurance will co-finance with AGC. UTA and ICM are handling domestic. The project, which is budgeted in the $40 million range, follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the states. After several years of mortgage payments, school...
MOVIES
clevelandfilm.com

“Judas and the Black Messiah” wins outstanding locations on a period feature film at the Location Manager Guild International 2021 Awards

The Warner Bros produced motion picture was location managed by new Greater Cleveland Film Commission President Bill Garvey. “Judas,” filmed entirely in Cleveland during the Fall of 2019, shines a spotlight on the progress the Greater Cleveland Film Commission has made to grow the motion picture industry in NE Ohio. The Location Manager Guild Awards are the motion picture industry’s highest accolade for location scouting & management.
CLEVELAND, OH
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Will Rogers Motion Picture Festival Set

Will Rogers Motion Picture Festival will return to Will Rogers Memorial Museum Nov. 3-6, celebrating not only Will’s life as a motion picture star, but his Nov. 4, 1879 birth on an Indian Territory Ranch. Motion Picture Festival days will be complete with daily showings of Festival entries in the...
MOVIES
KTVZ

BendFilm announces jury, audience award-winners for 18th annual BendFilm Festival

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- BendFilm has announced the 20 films and filmmakers awarded jury prizes and more than $12,500 at the 2021 BendFilm Festival, as well as the list of audience award recipients. BendFilm Festival is now recognized by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences® as one of...
The Press

The Location Managers Guild International /LMGI announced the winners of its 8th Annual LMGI Awards themed "Celebrate the Where" in seven categories, honoring outstanding creative contributions of location professionals in film, television and commercials from around the globe, and recognizing outstanding service by film commissions for their support "above and beyond" during the production process.

Judas And the Black Messiah and Tenet Motion Picture Winners at the 8th Annual LMGI Awards 'Celebrate The Where'. HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Location Managers Guild International /LMGI announced the winners of its 8th Annual LMGI Awards themed "Celebrate the Where" in seven categories, honoring outstanding creative contributions of location professionals in film, television and commercials from around the globe, and recognizing outstanding service by film commissions for their support "above and beyond" during the production process. Hosted by actor and director Isaiah Mustafa, this year's LMGI Awards returned to a virtual ceremony on a digital platform on Saturday, October 23, and streamed to a worldwide and more inclusive audience on YouTube and Vimeo.
MOVIES
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy