MHIRJ and ZeroAvia to collaborate on the design & development of Zero Emission propulsion technology for Regional Jets

By ZeroAvia, MHI RJ Aviation Group
 7 days ago

KEMBLE, United Kingdom and HOLLISTER, Calif. and MONTREAL, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MHI RJ Aviation Group (MHIRJ), the world's largest CRJ Series Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul company and ZeroAvia, a leading innovator in hydrogen-electric propulsion for aviation, announced today that they have signed an agreement to cooperate in developing...

The Press

ReGen Ventures restores the planet by accelerating regenerative technologies

BYRON BAY, Australia and SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReGen Ventures, a global early-stage venture fund that invests in regenerative technologies, today announced the first close of its $50M first fund. This capital will be used to partner with visionary teams that are redesigning the global economy to actively restore climate, planetary and human health.
BUSINESS
Robb Report

ZeroAvia and Alaska Airlines Plan to Launch a 76-Seat Hydrogen-Fueled Airliner by 2024

ZeroAvia doesn’t see going all-electric as the only path towards cleaner air travel. The British-American aviation company has announced that it’s teaming up with Alaska Airlines to build what would be the world’s largest zero-emission, hydrogen-fueled passenger plane, reports New Atlas. The aircraft isn’t just some far-fetched concept, either. The partners believe it will be ready to start flying commercially as soon as 2024. ZeroAvia has built H2 (the molecular form for hydrogen) airplanes before, but its latest project is easily its biggest undertaking yet. The plane will have 76 seats, making it almost twice as large as similar projects from...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

UK net-zero tech firms double in value in 12 months – report

The value of the UK’s net-zero tech sector has nearly doubled in the past year despite a major slowdown in investment growth, according to data.Net-zero tech firms, which develop technology to offset carbon emissions, saw valuations rise from 24.4 billion dollars (£17.8 billion) in 2020 to 47.6 billion (£34.8 billion) in 2021, according to the Net Zero 2021 Report from start-up network Tech Nation The sector has been bolstered by the arrival of 10 new companies in the past year but the hike in value was driven by funding rounds and stock market listings at established companies.If these net-zero companies...
BUSINESS
Phys.org

Israel, touting technology, aims for zero emissions by 2050

Israel said Friday its hope to reach zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, as thousands of protesters gathered in Tel Aviv to demand action ahead of next week's U.N. summit on climate change. As a small country, Israel contributes little to global warming, but officials say it has much to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Net-Zero Emissions Quest Needs 'Radical Collaboration'

Companies are making net-zero emissions targets right and left. Some say they are already carbon neutral or net-zero, but until Thursday, there was no global standard for setting credible net-zero targets backed by climate science. The Science Based Targets initiative's (SBTi) net-zero emissions standard has rigorous requirements in line with...
ENVIRONMENT
electricvehiclesresearch.com

Alaska Air and ZeroAvia Developing 76 Seat Zero Emission Aircraft

ZeroAvia is gaining altitude as the leader in zero-emission passenger aircraft as it announces a development collaboration with Alaska Air Group, the parent company of Alaska Airlines, for a hydrogen-electric powertrain capable of flying 76-seat regional aircraft in excess of 500 NM. Alaska is also joining the list of top investors for the company, alongside a fellow Seattle-based Amazon Climate Pledge Fund and Bill Gates's Breakthrough Energy Ventures.
electrek.co

Alaska Air and ZeroAvia are developing a 500-mile range hydrogen-electric plane

Alaska Air Group, the parent company of Alaska Airlines, is collaborating with ZeroAvia to develop a hydrogen-electric powertrain that will be implemented on a 76 passenger plane. When completed, the ZA2000 hydrogen-electric powertrain should boast 2,000-5,000 kW of power with a 500-mile range. As a new investor in ZeroAvia, Alaska Air plans to electrify its aviation to meet its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2040.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

ZeroAvia ties up with MHIRJ to explore hydrogen-electric regional jets

Quebec-based MHI RJ Aviation Group is to co-operate with experimental propulsion specialist ZeroAvia to explore potential use of hydrogen-electric power for regional jets. MHIRJ focuses on aircraft maintenance for the CRJ fleet formerly manufactured by Bombardier, after Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries acquired the CRJ programme. Under the agreement it will...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

MHI’s CRJ Unit Teams With ZeroAvia On Hydrogen Propulsion

Startup ZeroAvia has partnered with Mitsubishi’s CRJ support division, MHI RJ Aviation, to develop hydrogen-electric propulsion for regional jets, aiming for market availability in 2028. Formerly the CRJ business acquired from Bombardier by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) in June 2020, Montreal... Subscription Required. MHI’s CRJ Unit Teams With ZeroAvia On...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

Energy systems in scenarios at net-zero CO emissions

Achieving net-zero CO2 emissions has become the explicitgoal of many climate-energy policies around the world. Although many studies have assessed net-zero emissions pathways, the common features and tradeoffs of energy systems across global scenarios at the point of net-zero CO2 emissions have not yet been evaluated. Here, we examine the energy systems of 177 net-zero scenarios and discuss their long-term technological and regional characteristics in the context of current energy policies. We find that, on average, renewable energy sources account for 60% of primary energy at net-zero (compared to âˆ¼14% today), with slightly less than half of that renewable energy derived from biomass. Meanwhile, electricity makes up approximately half of final energy consumed (compared to âˆ¼20% today), highlighting the extent to which solid, liquid, and gaseous fuels remain prevalent in the scenarios even when emissions reach net-zero. Finally, residual emissions and offsetting negative emissions are not evenly distributed across world regions, which may have important implications for negotiations on burden-sharing, human development, and equity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Quantum Collaborates With IBM On LTO Technology

Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO) bonded with International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) on the next generation of LTO technology. The specific terms of the agreement remain undisclosed. Quantum will collaborate with IBM to develop LTO-10 tape drives and media to accelerate time-to-market, capacity, and performance. Linear Tape Open (LTO), also...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

How Pandemic Precautions Are Shaping Product Development

Traditionally, product development was a collaborative, in-person experience filled with international travel and meetings. But as Covid-19 spread around the globe, simply hopping on a plane to visit a mill or design office became more complex, requiring companies to adapt and adopt virtual processes. Although vaccinations have ushered in some return to normalcy, there are still constraints preventing product teams and their suppliers from interacting as they did before, explained Concept III managing partner Chris Parkes during a recent conversation with Sourcing Journal founder and president Edward Hertzman. Office capacity limits mean that not every team member is in the same...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Australia’s distinctly hands-off net-zero plan bets technology—not fossil fuel regulation—will offset emissions

Subscribe to Green, Inc. for a weekly brief on the revolutions in energy, technology, and sustainability, delivered free to your inbox. Australia, long a laggard on climate change, finally joined the world’s leading economies in committing to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 on Tuesday ahead of the UN’s COP26 climate summit that starts on Sunday in Glasgow.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
krwg.org

NMSU engineers join collaborative research to develop new carbon dioxide technologies

Meng Zhou, assistant professor of chemical and materials engineering, is the New Mexico State University lead on a collaborative three-state project aimed to address the challenges associated with carbon dioxide in the earth’s atmosphere and ocean due to technological advances over the past century driven by the use of carbon-rich fossil fuels. The result of global emissions presents an historic threat to the ecosystem and life on our planet, as well as an historic economic opportunity to develop methods to capture and utilize carbon dioxide.
CHEMISTRY
Synopsys Acquires AI-Powered, Real-Time Performance Optimization Leader Concertio

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To enrich its silicon lifecycle management solution with real-time, in-field optimization technologies, Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) today announced that it has acquired Concertio Inc., the leading provider of AI-powered performance optimization software. The acquisition is another step in the continued enhancement of the Synopsys SiliconMAX™ Silicon Lifecycle Management (SLM) Platform. The terms of the deal, which are not material to Synopsys or its financials, are not being disclosed.
BUSINESS
Navitas Semiconductor, the industry leader in GaN power ICs, highlighted next-generation power and fast-charging advances at the 2021 Xiaomi Portfolio Demo Day, at the Xiaomi Tech Park, Beijing on October 24th.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Semiconductor, the industry leader in GaN power ICs, highlighted next-generation power and fast-charging advances at the 2021 Xiaomi Portfolio Demo Day, at the Xiaomi Tech Park, Beijing on October 24th.
TECHNOLOGY
Xiaomi & Navitas Align on Future GaN Applications

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Semiconductor, the industry leader in GaN power ICs, highlighted next-generation power and fast-charging advances at the 2021 Xiaomi Portfolio Demo Day, at the Xiaomi Tech Park, Beijing on October 24th. Xiaomi has grown to the #2 position in the global mobile...
BUSINESS
The Independent

JCB signs multibillion-pound deal to buy green hydrogen

Construction equipment firm JCB has signed a deal worth billions of pounds to buy hydrogen generated by non-fossil fuel-based sources.The deal for green hydrogen was signed with Australian firm Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) in a partnership the company called the first of its kind.The agreement will mean JCB will purchase 10 per cent of FFI’s green hydrogen production, with FFI dealing with production and logistics, and JCB and a third firm, Ryze, managing distribution and development of customer demand.Green hydrogen is created using electricity from renewable sources, with FFI’s chief executive officer Julie Shuttleworth claiming it is the “fuel of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Delaware Business Times

Agilent commits to net-zero emissions by 2050

WILMINGTON — Agilent Technologies, a developer of equipment and software for laboratories with a large Delaware workforce, announced Wednesday that it is committing to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions no later than 2050. Agilent is one of Delaware’s 50 largest employers, with about 1,000 employees working at a Little Falls...
WILMINGTON, DE
