It’s been years since Mater Dei and St. John Bosco played each other in a CIF championship game. Two years, to be specific. They did not play each other in a CIF final last season because the COVID-19 pandemic forced the CIF Southern Section football playoffs to be canceled. Mater Dei defeated St. John Bosco 34-17 on the final week of the regular season. It wasn’t the CIF-SS Division 1 final by name, but it was the Division 1 final in reality.

FOOTBALL ・ 20 HOURS AGO