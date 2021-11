Pep Guardiola has admitted to having sympathy for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after witnessing the pressure that his Manchester United counterpart has come under over the past week.Solskjaer has been left clinging to the Old Trafford job in the wake of a harrowing 5-0 home defeat to Liverpool last weekend, though will take charge of Saturday’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur.The visit to north London is the first of the three games that could decide Solskjaer’s fate, with United facing a Champions League trip to Atalanta on Tuesday before next weekend’s derby against Guardiola’s Manchester City.Guardiola has not only watched Solskjaer’s...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO