Scott Coker was left in awe of Fedor Emelianenko after his performance against Tim Johnson at Bellator 269 on Saturday night. Emelianenko returned to the Bellator cage after a nearly two-year hiatus and starched Johnson with a brutal three-punch combination in less than two minutes. The first-round knockout of Johnson was his first win in front of his home country in over five years, and the 45-year-old Emelianenko proved he could still compete at a high level. Coker agreed and praised ‘The Last Emperor’ for such a historical moment during his post-fight virtual scrum with assembled media.

UFC ・ 7 DAYS AGO