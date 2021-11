Perhaps the best of the COVID-pandemic-inspired novels so far, Our Country Friends plays with the social and cultural woes of early lockdown. A group of friends and colleagues decamp for an estate in upstate New York, each packing their own specific blend of neurosis and desire for self-destruction; as the pandemic wanes on, their collective plights become more and more complicated, all to the reader's delight. (Nov. 2) A World War II novel that feels fresh is a rare commodity. The Tin Man author begins her story in 1944 Tuscany, as the Allied troops advance, and London, where a British soldier returns after riding out part of the bombings in an Italian wine cellar with an art historian. As the consequences of that chance encounter play out for the next two decades, constant literary surprises abound. (Nov. 2)

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 9 HOURS AGO