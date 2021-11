Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas represent what a lot of people call the "golden age" of Rockstar's GTA franchise. They made popular what we know nowadays as open-world games. But the graphics haven't aged too gracefully. All three games are currently available for Android, but aside from a few mobile-specific optimizations, they look and feel mostly the same as the original early-2000s games. Rockstar recently announced a remaster of all three titles in the form of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy, which is set to come to smartphones sometime next year. Now we're getting our first glimpse at how the games will look with their vastly improved graphics.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO