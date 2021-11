The Eagles are away this weekend as they take on the Detroit Lions. They will be looking to bounce back from their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday. Philadelphia comes into this game with a 2-5 record. Their only wins this year have come against the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers. On the other hand, Detroit is still looking for their first win of the season as they are 0-7. They made moves in the Offseason and traded Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff. Goff has been struggling with the Lions as he has eight touchdowns on the year and six interceptions. This is a very winnable game for Philadelphia and they need to take advantage of this opportunity to face one of the worse teams in the NFL. This article will preview the Philadelphia Eagles vs the Detroit Lions.

