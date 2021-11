So you think you’re a fan of the Halo series. You say, “It’s my favorite video game franchise!” and “Halo is why I own an Xbox!” I bet you’re super excited for the release of Halo: Infinite and have kept up on all the news. Right. I’ve heard it before. But how can I be sure that you’re legit? Are you a fair-weather fan who’s just played the hits, or have you stuck around during the darker times, as well? Are you all talk, or do you own a life-sized Halo Infinite Master Chief standee, as a true Halo fan would? Xbox is selling them on their website right now. What are you waiting for?

