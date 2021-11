The 1990s was full of outrageous performance cars. Some were turbo, and some had big V8s; some were all-wheel drive, while others could barely get enough traction for one wheel. They were also painfully easy to spot. For those who didn’t want to be seen speeding around at over 100 mph, there were some sleeper cars as perfectly viable options. While the rest of the world was staring at Mustangs and Camaros, these cars drove under the radar.

