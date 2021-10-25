New "aspenhome" collection at Barrow Fine Furniture

Reveligion’s creations usually tap into the fantastic and dreamy side of fashion. With voluminous and fluffy designs sewed in tulle, its latest collection followed in the usual manner. However, if one looked closer, this new proposal was a bit different. “It is more approachable, a little less dreamy and more real-life focused,” clarified creative director María Rodríguez Blanco. The shift is no accident. “Clients need to feel they can wear my creations with jeans too. It’s great if they wear one of my dresses to an event, but we needed to offer more options.”
