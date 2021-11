As the 2022 Beijing Olympics approach, the plight of Canada’s Huseyin Celil needs to be a clear priority for our nation and government. In 2000, Celil escaped from his unlawful imprisonment in the People’s Republic of China where he was being held as punishment for his activism on Uyghur political and religious rights. He then followed international protocols, obtaining United Nations refugee status in 2001, then Canadian citizenship shortly after. In 2006, while visiting family in Uzbekistan, Celil was captured and repatriated to China. There, he was denied access to proper legal representation and sentenced to life in prison on trumped...

