NFL

NFL Insider on chance of Watson trade, teams involved, if he would be eligible to play immediately

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fVAf7_0cbyr6uM00

An NFL Network insider appeared on the network Monday morning and gave the latest he is hearing on Deshaun Watson and whether the Houston Texans quarterback and former Clemson star will be on the move by next Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

Ian Rapoport said on Good Morning Football there is a “good chance” that a Watson trade will go down before the deadline.

“As of right now, Deshaun Watson is still a member of the Houston Texans,” Rapoport said. “But there is a belief — a good chance, I would say — that is not the case by the time the November 2nd trade deadline rolls around.”

Last week, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported that the Texans and Miami Dolphins could get a deal for Watson done last week.

Though that obviously didn’t happen, Rapoport reiterated that the Dolphins have been involved in trade talks with the Texans for Watson, and Rapoport mentioned a couple of other teams — including the Carolina Panthers — that could be in the mix for Watson as well.

“I am told that the Houston Texans have been engaged with multiple teams,” Rapoport said. “I know there was a report last week about the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins do have some interest. Obviously there has been some dialogue with the Houston Texans, but they are not alone.

“Another team to watch — the Carolina Panthers. They have not been shy about making a trade. As GM Scott Fitterer once said, they want to be in every trade. I would expect them to have conversations as well. There may be other teams — the Eagles have been another team that have been rumored to be interested in Deshaun Watson.”

Rapoport believes the NFL has indicated it will not place Watson on the commissioner’s exempt list if he is in fact traded, given that he has not been charged with a “violent crime or felony” for the multiple active lawsuits and criminal complaints he faces regarding allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior.

“His legal situation is, as yet, right now, unresolved. That is another factor to consider,” Rapoport said. “And we should also add, if a team does trade for Deshaun Watson, who is in good shape and ready to play right now, the indication from the NFL is that he would not be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list because that is essentially if you have been charged with a violent crime or a felony. That does not appear right now to apply to Deshaun Watson. So, the belief is he would be eligible to play immediately upon trade.”

