White Marsh, MD

FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of October 25 announced

By Chris Montcalmo
 7 days ago
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The local food truck event lineups for the week of October 25, 2021 have been announced.

Editor’s note: This will be our final Food Truck Roundup of the 2021 season.  This feature will return in spring of 2022.

White Marsh VFC Food Truck Tuesdays

WMVFC’s Food Truck Tuesdays will be held 4 – 8 p.m. every Tuesday.

Tuesday, October 26 will be the final Food Truck Tuesday of the season.  The lineup is as follows:

  • Richardson Farms
  • Chick Fil A – Nottingham Square
  • Target – White Marsh
  • Dave’s Smoke & Tacos
  • TWO GUYS GRILL
  • Crossroads Bistro
  • Love. Crust. Pizza
  • The Chicken Box
  • Once Upon A Potato
  • Candi’s Sweets
  • Miss Twist Ice Cream
  • Love, Puddin
  • Luci’s Pet Pantry
  • Live music by the Susie Mac Duo

The station is located at 10331 Philadelphia Road in White Marsh (21162).

Perry Hall Food Trucks

This week’s Perry Hall Food Trucks schedule is as follows:

Seven Courts Drive (9240 Seven Courts Drive):

  • Wed. 10/27, 4-8PM: Dave’s Smoke & Tacos
  • Sat. 10/30, 9AM-1PM The Lyfe Cafe

Additional Perry Hall Food Trucks details are available online at BestFoodTrucks.com or on the iPhone and/or Google Play mobile app.

Long Green VFC Food Truck Wednesdays

Long Green Volunteer Fire Company Food Truck Wednesday takes place on October 27 from 4:30 – 8:30 p.m.

The lineup for this week is as follows:

  • Kommie Pig BBQ
  • Crossroads Bistro
  • Baltimore Crab Cake Company – Baltimore
  • Miss Twist Ice Cream
  • CheeseUp
  • BMORE GREEK GRILL
  • Taco Bar Food Truck
  • Diner on the go
  • Luci’s Pet Pantry (fresh-baked canine treats)
  • Independent Brewing Company

LGVFC is located at 4506 Long Green Road in Glen Arm (21057).

Rosedale VFC Food Truck Thursdays

Rosedale Volunteer Fire Company will be holding Food Truck Thursdays every week 4 – 8 p.m. at the station.

Thursday, October 28 will be the final Food Truck Thursday of the season.  The lineup:

  • Dizzy Cow Pizzeria
  • Boss Burger
  • Mi Comalito
  • Jimmy’s Famous Seafood
  • Jubilee’s Confections
  • Homemade fried dough
  • Homemade cookies
  • 50/50 raffle tickets – drawing at 8pm will be on Facebook Live
  • TRUNK OR TREAT
  • Beverages for all ages
  • Music by Joey Calato
  • Cassie’s Crochet (crafts)
  • Todd ‘n Terry from TnTopia crafts

Rosedale VFC is located at 8037 Philadelphia Road (21237).

