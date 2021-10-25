FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of October 25 announced

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The local food truck event lineups for the week of October 25, 2021 have been announced.

Editor’s note: This will be our final Food Truck Roundup of the 2021 season. This feature will return in spring of 2022.

White Marsh VFC Food Truck Tuesdays

WMVFC’s Food Truck Tuesdays will be held 4 – 8 p.m. every Tuesday.

Tuesday, October 26 will be the final Food Truck Tuesday of the season. The lineup is as follows:

Richardson Farms

Chick Fil A – Nottingham Square

Target – White Marsh

Dave’s Smoke & Tacos

TWO GUYS GRILL

Crossroads Bistro

Love. Crust. Pizza

The Chicken Box

Once Upon A Potato

Candi’s Sweets

Miss Twist Ice Cream

Love, Puddin

Luci’s Pet Pantry

Live music by the Susie Mac Duo

The station is located at 10331 Philadelphia Road in White Marsh (21162).

Perry Hall Food Trucks

This week’s Perry Hall Food Trucks schedule is as follows:

Seven Courts Drive (9240 Seven Courts Drive):

Wed. 10/27, 4-8PM: Dave’s Smoke & Tacos

Sat. 10/30, 9AM-1PM The Lyfe Cafe

Additional Perry Hall Food Trucks details are available online at BestFoodTrucks.com or on the iPhone and/or Google Play mobile app.

Long Green VFC Food Truck Wednesdays

Long Green Volunteer Fire Company Food Truck Wednesday takes place on October 27 from 4:30 – 8:30 p.m.

The lineup for this week is as follows:

Kommie Pig BBQ

Crossroads Bistro

Baltimore Crab Cake Company – Baltimore

Miss Twist Ice Cream

CheeseUp

BMORE GREEK GRILL

Taco Bar Food Truck

Diner on the go

Luci’s Pet Pantry (fresh-baked canine treats)

Independent Brewing Company

LGVFC is located at 4506 Long Green Road in Glen Arm (21057).

Rosedale VFC Food Truck Thursdays

Rosedale Volunteer Fire Company will be holding Food Truck Thursdays every week 4 – 8 p.m. at the station.

Thursday, October 28 will be the final Food Truck Thursday of the season. The lineup:

Dizzy Cow Pizzeria

Boss Burger

Mi Comalito

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood

Jubilee’s Confections

Homemade fried dough

Homemade cookies

50/50 raffle tickets – drawing at 8pm will be on Facebook Live

TRUNK OR TREAT

Beverages for all ages

Music by Joey Calato

Cassie’s Crochet (crafts)

Todd ‘n Terry from TnTopia crafts

Rosedale VFC is located at 8037 Philadelphia Road (21237).

The post FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of October 25 announced appeared first on Nottingham MD .