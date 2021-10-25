CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Squid Game’ & These Other Halloween Costume Are the Most Popular on Instagram

By Allie Fasanella
 7 days ago
It’s no surprise, really, that Netflix’s new hit series “Squid Game” is already inspiring plenty of Halloween costumes . Fans are already taking to Instagram to show off their costumes inspired by the South Korean dystopian drama, which focuses on hundreds of desperate contestants competing in a mysterious game with deadly stakes.

Over the course of the show, the contestants are dressed in simple looks consisting of retro teal tracksuits featuring white accents paired with simple white slip-on shoes. As a result, white Vans and tracksuits have been trending . People have also been searching for white numbered tees and red boiler suits that are also worn throughout the series.

A new study by fashion retailer New Look found “Squid Game costumes” in the top 10 for most-Instagrammed Halloween looks, with over 2,000 hashtags already. Other popular Halloween costume hashtags on Instagram include: “Clueless,” “Jessica Rabbit,” “Harry Potter” and “Beetle Juice.”

While the series only made its debut on Sept. 17, the thriller has quickly become a global phenomenon. In fact, Netflix revealed in a letter to its investors that “Squid Game” is now the No. 1 program in 94 countries and its most popular show ever.

