Three Alabama high schools forfeit region games

From The Tribune staff reports

MONTGOMERY –Anniston High School, St. Luke’s Episcopal High School and Leroy High School football programs have been fined for violating AHSAA eligibility rules.

Anniston High School allowed a student to participate in two contests in violation of the AHSAA Academic Rule. As a result, Anniston’s football program must forfeit all games won that the ineligible student participated in. The school must forfeit its Class 4A, Region 4 win over Jacksonville and a non-region win over Ohatchee. As a result, Anniston’s region record is 4-2 in region 4 and 5-4 overall. The final Class 4A, Region 4 standings result in the following four qualifiers: Handley (Q-1); Jacksonville (Q-2); Cherokee County (Q-3); and Anniston (Q-4).

St. Luke’s and Leroy each self-reported violating the AHSAA Bona Fide Move Rule. An ineligible student participated in six varsity football games this season including four games won by the school. As a result, St. Luke’s and Leroy’s football programs must forfeit all games won that the ineligible students participated in.

St. Luke’s forfeits include victories over Class 2A, Region 1 opponents Washington County, J.U. Blacksher and Greene County and non-region opponent Millry. Therefore, St. Luke’s region record is now 0-6 in region play and 1-9 overall.

Leroy’s forfeits include region victories over Orange Beach, Greene County, J.U. Blacksher and Washington County. Leroy and St. Luke’s each forfeited the contest between each other. Therefore, Leroy’s region record is 0-6 and 2-7 overall. The final Class 2A, Region 1 standings resulted in the following four playoff qualifiers: Clarke County (Q-1); Orange Beach (Q-2); Greene County (Q-3); and J.U. Blacksher (Q-4).

The Class 2A, Region 1 standings and Class 4A, Region 4 standings posted at www.ahsaa.com now reflect the forfeits and updated records for all teams affected.