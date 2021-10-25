CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Three Alabama high schools forfeit region games

By Bobby Mathews
The Trussville Tribune
 7 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

MONTGOMERY –Anniston High School, St. Luke’s Episcopal High School and Leroy High School football programs have been fined for violating AHSAA eligibility rules.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34spfX_0cbyr2NS00 Anniston High School allowed a student to participate in two contests in violation of the AHSAA Academic Rule. As a result, Anniston’s football program must forfeit all games won that the ineligible student participated in. The school must forfeit its Class 4A, Region 4 win over Jacksonville and a non-region win over Ohatchee. As a result, Anniston’s region record is 4-2 in region 4 and 5-4 overall. The final Class 4A, Region 4 standings result in the following four qualifiers: Handley (Q-1); Jacksonville (Q-2); Cherokee County (Q-3); and Anniston (Q-4).

St. Luke’s and Leroy each self-reported violating the AHSAA Bona Fide Move Rule. An ineligible student participated in six varsity football games this season including four games won by the school. As a result, St. Luke’s and Leroy’s football programs must forfeit all games won that the ineligible students participated in.

St. Luke’s forfeits include victories over Class 2A, Region 1 opponents Washington County, J.U. Blacksher and Greene County and non-region opponent Millry. Therefore, St. Luke’s region record is now 0-6 in region play and 1-9 overall.

Leroy’s forfeits include region victories over Orange Beach, Greene County, J.U. Blacksher and Washington County. Leroy and St. Luke’s each forfeited the contest between each other. Therefore, Leroy’s region record is 0-6 and 2-7 overall. The final Class 2A, Region 1 standings resulted in the following four playoff qualifiers: Clarke County (Q-1); Orange Beach (Q-2); Greene County (Q-3); and J.U. Blacksher (Q-4).

The Class 2A, Region 1 standings and Class 4A, Region 4 standings posted at www.ahsaa.com now reflect the forfeits and updated records for all teams affected.

The Trussville Tribune

AHSAA releases full slate of Round 1 playoff opponents

From The Tribune staff reports MONTGOMERY — Now that the final regular season games for the 2021 season are in the books, the Alabama High School Athletic Association has released the full slate of playoff games for round 1. The games are listed below. AHSAA 2021 FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS All games are Nov. 5, unless otherwise […]
HIGH SCHOOL
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds marching band takes second place in state competition

From The Tribune staff reports PELHAM — The Leeds High School marching band, the Pride of the Green Wave, finished second in the 5A division at the Alabama Marching Band Competition on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The competition’s website states that “the Alabama Marching Band Championships is to create and provide a competitive event of […]
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Full AHSAA football scoreboard for October 29, 2021

From The Tribune staff reports AHSAA Football Scoreboard Week 10 Results CLASS 7A Baker 51, Davidson 35 Central-Phenix City 53, Oxford 7 Fairhope 49, Murphy 18 Foley 37, Alma B ryant 0 Grissom 40, Hazel Green 34 Huntsville 21, Decatur 7 IMG Academy 27, Auburn 17 Jeff Davis 35, Park Crossing 7 Prattville 43, Bob […]
HIGH SCHOOL
The Trussville Tribune

Latest Jefferson County Health Department food safety scores

From The Tribune staff reports The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two types of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Playoff picture clears up for area teams

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor TRUSSVILLE — Five of the seven teams in The Tribune coverage area are moving on to the playoffs, and what that looks like varies for each team. The AHSAA playoffs begin on November 5. Who’s in: When Hewitt-Trussville beat Oak Mountain on Friday, October 22, 2021, they not only capped […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Center Point’s Collier named Player of the Week

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor CENTER POINT — Junior quarterback Jabari Collier has become a dangerous offensive weapon for the Center Point Eagles this season. Against Corner, Collier had his best passing game of the season, going for 207 yards and a touchdown, while also running for 104 yards and scoring twice on the ground. […]
CENTER POINT, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Hewitt-Trussville named Team of the Week

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor TRUSSVILLE — Sometimes a team’s performance is so good that it eclipses the individual ones. So it is with the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies in a dominant performance against Oak Mountain on Friday, October 22, 2021. The Huskies held another playoff-bound team, Oak Mountain, to seven total points to improve to 8-2 […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama.

