Wentz completed 11 of 20 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-3 win over Houston. He added one rushing yard on two attempts. Wentz opened the scoring with a 51-yard deep ball to Parris Campbell late in the first quarter and added a 28-yard touchdown to Mo Alie-Cox in the third to give the Colts a 17-3 lead, then deferred to Jonathan Taylor and the ground game as the Colts ran away with it. He has quietly amassed an efficient 9:1 TD:INT this season, including multiple touchdown passes in each of the past three games. Wentz will look to keep that streak going on the road in Week 7 against a 49ers team that will be coming out of its bye.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO