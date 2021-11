Dutch artist Anders Rhedin, who is a former member of Choir of Young Believers and spent time in L.A. as a professional songwriter (with credits on Kid Cudi and Josh Groban albums), has been making music as Dinner for the last decade or so, splashing around in various pools of 1980s new wave and alt-rock. Whereas early record, like "Going Out," could be over the top, his new album, Dream Work, shows off the softer side of Dinner. It's his best yet, and features wonderful duets with Charli Hilton (Blouse), Molly Burch and Lina Tullgren. Read our review here and listen to the album below.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO