Wildlife

Endangered whale population sinks close to 20-year low

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A type of whale that is one of the rarest marine mammals in the world lost nearly 10% of its population last year, a group of scientists and ocean life advocates said on Monday. The North Atlantic right whale numbered only 366 in 2019, and...

