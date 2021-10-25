CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sudan's military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration is suspending $700 million in emergency assistance to Sudan following a coup in the African nation. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the full amount of the aid package had been put on "pause" pending a review of the developments in Khartoum. The money, which was direct financial...

The Independent

Army shelling in Myanmar blamed for setting 160 homes ablaze

More than 160 buildings in a town in northwestern Myanmar including at least two churches, have been destroyed by fires caused by shelling by government troops, local media and activists reported Saturday.The destruction of parts of the town of Thantlang in Chin state appeared to be the most extensive so far in the ongoing struggle between Myanmar’s military-installed government and forces opposed to it. The army seized power in February from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi but has failed to quell the widespread resistance. Human rights groups and U.N. experts have recently warned that...
MILITARY
UPI News

Protesters take to streets in Sudan demanding end to military rule

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Sudan saw a wave of protests across the country Saturday against the military government that seized power earlier this week. Thousands of demonstrators filled the streets in the capital city Khartoum and elsewhere insisting that Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok be returned to power after being ousted by the military.
PROTESTS
Reuters

Sudanese general ignored U.S. warning as army rolled out coup plan

KHARTOUM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hours before Sudan's army seized power and dissolved its government, a senior U.S. envoy warned the country's top general not to take any steps against the civilian administration that was overseeing a democratic transition, diplomats said. Jeffrey Feltman, President Joe Biden's special envoy for the...
MILITARY
The Independent

UN envoy urges Sudan paramilitary leader to show restraint

The U.N. special envoy for Sudan met with the powerful leader of a Sudanese paramilitary force, urging him to allow peaceful protests Saturday and avoid confrontation in the wake of a military coup earlier this week.Pro-democracy activist groups have called for “million-person” marches across the country Saturday to press demands for re-instating a deposed transitional government and releasing senior political figures from detention. The takeover threatens to derail Sudan's fragile Western-backed transition to democracy which got under way two years ago, after the ouster of long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir The U.N. envoy, Volker Perthes, met late Friday with Gen....
UNITED NATIONS
IBTimes

Two Killed As Defiant Sudanese March Against Coup

Sudanese security forces on Saturday killed two protesters during mass anti-coup rallies, medics said, despite warnings from global powers who had urged restraint by the military. "Two demonstrators were killed in the city of Omdurman by the putschist military council," the independent Central Committee of Sudan's Doctors said in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Rebels claim control of Ethiopian city, sparking govt denials

Tigrayan rebels said Saturday they have secured "full control" of the strategic northern Ethiopian city of Dessie, sparking a furious denial by the government even as residents reported a retreat by federal forces from the area. The capture of Dessie by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) marks a new step in its offensive in the nearly year-long war, after it retook most of Tigray from federal forces in June and expanded its presence into neighbouring regions. In response to the TPLF's latest push southward, the United States on Saturday called on the rebels to withdraw from the regions of Afar and Amhara, home of Dessie. A TPLF spokesman, Kindeya Gebrehiwot, had earlier tweeted that "the city of Dessie is under full control of our forces".
WORLD
The Independent

UN chief to Sudan army: Reverse coup, take heed of protests

The U.N. secretary general urged Sudan s generals on Sunday to reverse their takeover of the country, a day after tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the largest pro-democracy protest since last week's coup.Antonio Guterres said the generals should “take heed” of Saturday’s protests. “Time to go back to the legitimate constitutional arrangements,” he said in a tweet.He was referring to a power-sharing deal that established joint military-civilian rule following the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.Guterres expressed concern about violence against protesters on Saturday, calling for perpetrators...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Kuwait evicts Lebanese envoy over minister comments on Yemen

Kuwait followed Saudi Arabia and Bahrain by ordering the Lebanese charge d’affaires on Saturday to leave the emirate within two days over comments made by a Lebanese minister regarding the war in Yemen. Kuwait also recalled its ambassador from Beirut.The move came as the Arab League chief expressed concerns about the deterioration in ties between Lebanon and wealthy Gulf countries over statements made by Information Minister George Kordahi. Kordahi has described the war in Yemen as an aggression by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. He added that the war in Yemen is “absurd” and must stop because...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Sudanese anti-coup protesters barricade streets

Sudanese anti-coup protesters on Sunday manned barricades in Khartoum a day after a deadly crackdown on mass rallies, as a defiant civil disobedience campaign against the military takeover entered its seventh day. Tens of thousands had turned out across the country for Saturday's demonstrations, marching against the army's October 25 power grab, when top General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved the government, declared a state of emergency and detained Sudan's civilian leadership. The move sparked a chorus of international condemnation and punitive aid cuts, with world powers demanding a swift return to civilian rule and calls for the military to show "restraint" against protesters. Volker Perthes, UN special representative to Sudan, said Sunday he had met with detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who is under armed guard by the ruling military junta.
PROTESTS
AFP

US condemns Myanmar junta for 'abhorrent attacks' in Chin state

The United States said Sunday it is "gravely concerned" about reports that Myanmar's security forces committed human rights violations and destroyed more than 100 homes as well as Christian churches in western Chin state. "These abhorrent attacks underscore the urgent need for the international community to hold the Burmese military accountable and take action to prevent gross violations and abuses of human rights, including by preventing the transfer of arms to the military," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement, using Myanmar's previous name. 
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Britain seeks urgent session of top UN rights body on Sudan

GENEVA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Britain said on Monday that it had requested that the U.N. Human Rights Council convene an emergency session on Sudan following last week's military coup. The request was sent to the president of the 47-member Geneva forum on behalf of 18 member states, more than...
WORLD
The Independent

US diplomat Bill Richardson heads to Myanmar

Veteran U.S. diplomat and former Gov. Bill Richardson is heading to Myanmar on a private humanitarian mission that will focus on pandemic support, his spokesperson said Sunday.Myanmar has been mired in violence and civil unrest since a military coup seized power in February. Protesters have faced beatings and arrests. The United States suspended a trade deal with Myanmar until a democratic government is restored in the Southeast Asian country.Richardson said his center has a long history of supporting the people of Myanmar, but he didn't mention the coup in his trip announcement or detail who he planned to meet with...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Israel OKs Palestinian homes after advancing settlements

Israel on Monday authorized some 1,300 Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank days after advancing plans to build more than 3,000 housing units for Jewish settlers.The Israeli government says it is adopting a moderate approach with the aim of minimizing friction with the U.S. — which is opposed to settlements — and tensions within its ruling coalition, which includes parties from across the political spectrum.The Palestinians and rights groups say the newly authorized homes meet only a small fraction of the need in the 60% of the West Bank that is under full Israeli control. Military permits for...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

UN calls for education in conflict, condemns attacks

The U.N. Security Council has strongly condemned attacks on schools, teachers and children and called on all parties to promote the right to education in conflicts.A resolution adopted by the council Friday by a 15-0 vote emphasized the “invaluable role” that education plays in providing “life-saving spaces” and its contribution to achieving peace and security.“For the first time, the Security Council has adopted a resolution uniquely dedicated to the protection of education,” Norway’s U.N. Ambassador Mona Juul, who sponsored the resolution with Niger told the council after the vote.She told the council: “Education is under attack around the...
EDUCATION
AFP

Taliban supreme leader makes first public appearance

Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada addressed supporters in the southern city of Kandahar, officials announced Sunday, his first public appearance since taking control of the group in 2016.   His public profile has largely been limited to the release of messages during Islamic holidays, and Akhundzada is believed to spend most of his time in Kandahar, the main city in the Taliban's southern Afghan heartland.
WORLD
WDIO-TV

US limits immigration arrests at schools, 'protected' areas

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. immigration authorities will limit arrests at schools, hospitals and other so-called protected areas under new guidelines issued by the Department of Homeland Security. The new guidance is part of a broader effort to roll back the approach to enforcement under the Trump administration. It is the...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

US alarmed by ‘stunning’ pace of Chinese military advances

After months of simmering tensions, US defence officials say they now foresee trouble with China on multiple fronts, including Beijing’s rapid military expansion as well as its threats to Taiwan.The Pentagon has been surprised and alarmed by the pace of China’s technological modernisation in several spheres, including its nuclear programme, cyber technology, missile capabilities and space programme.The rapid developments have forced the Biden administration to attempt to reorient its policies to avoid a shift in the global balance of power.“The pace at which China is moving is stunning,” said General John Hyten, the No 2-ranking US military officer, who...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

