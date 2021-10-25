CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahomans Capture Video Of Mountain Lions On Trail Cams

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma had its fourth confirmed mountain lion sighting of the year on Oct. 20 and...

Guest
7d ago

We’ve seen mountain lions for the 45 years we’ve lived in Oklahoma. So what. We don’t bother them. They don’t bother us.

Ella Loftis
7d ago

they are everywhere they just try ti stay away from people and I hope no one shots it. they are beautiful we can all live together if we try. I live in country I put scraps out away from my house to feed any animal out there. tin garbage can lids work or some other container that they can't get hurt by. just leave food away from your house. they was here before us they are trying to survive as we are. thank you.

Joe Manchin just torpedoed the White House's planned victory lap

(CNN) — When Joe Manchin stepped to the podium in the US Capitol on Monday afternoon, the hope among Democrats was that he was going to announce that he supported the $1.75 trillion social safety net bill -- a moment that would virtually ensure passage of the bulk of President Joe Biden's first-term domestic agenda.
Climate finance could make or break the COP26 summit. Here's why

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - At the U.N. climate conference, expect one theme to drown out the cacophony of pledges from countries and companies around the world: money. The COP26 summit, which began on Sunday in Glasgow, will attempt to complete the rules to implement the 2015 Paris Agreement - which aims to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial times - and secure more ambitious commitments from countries to meet its targets.
