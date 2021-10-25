Police Probe Fiery Crash At Bensalem Apartment Complex: Report

Police are investigating after a man drove into cars and a fence at a Bensalem apartment complex early Monday, reports say.

The driver went through a fence and down an embankment after crashing into three parked cars at the Creekside Apartments on Knights Road around 12:30 a.m, 6abc reports citing local police.

The car then caught fire.

The driver reportedly spoke to police at the scene, but his injuries were not disclosed.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

