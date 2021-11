Last week, the newest planning feature and way to “skip the lines” at popular attractions throughout Walt Disney World became available for guests. Since the launch of Disney Genie, we’ve been bringing you a full breakdown of what the free features are, how to purchase access to new Lightning Lanes (aka old FastPass+ lanes), and more. We’ve already brought you along for a day in Magic Kingdom to see how many rides you really can tackle in one day by paying for Lightning Lanes, and today we’re headed over to Disney’s Hollywood Studios to do the same experiment!

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO