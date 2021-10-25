Bon Iver announces first tour in 3 years: See the stops near you

Bon Iver has announced a world tour scheduled for 2022 in a new post on the band's social channels.

The 23-date trek will bring this version of the band featuring Justin Vernon , Sean Carey , Jenn Wasner , Mike Lewis , Matt McCaughan , and Andy Fitzpatrick to amphitheaters across the U.S. and arenas throughout Europe.

The group , led by Justin Vernon, will head out on the US leg of their world tour beginning in the spring of 2022 in Arizona, wrapping in early June on the east coast before heading overseas for the European leg. They’ll be joined by special guests Dijon , Bonny Light Horseman , and Carm on selected dates.

After such a long pause in touring during the onset of the coronavirus, the band says, "We are humbled and grateful to be performing for you all. It’s time to gather up again." Each date will highlight the band’s many charitable partners, via Bon Iver’s own 2 A Billion campaign which aims to raise support and awareness to help end gender inequity, domestic violence, and sexual abuse.

Bon Iver will also release a 10th-anniversary edition of their second studio album, 2011’s Bon Iver, Bon Iver , on March 25 featuring five songs from Justin and Sean’s AIR Studios session, new cover art, and an essay from long-time fan Phoebe Bridgers .

Presale tickets for the 2022 tour will be available for purchase on the band's website using the special code ‘GATHERUP’ starting on Wednesday, October 27 at 10AM local time. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, October 29 at 10AM local time.

Bon Iver 2022 Tour Dates:

03/30 | Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre *

04/01 | Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway *

04/02 | Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway *

04/03 | Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

04/05 | Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall *

04/08 | New Orleans, LA - Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square *

04/09 | Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

04/12 | Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park *

04/14 | St. Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre *

04/15 | Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park *

06/03 | Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium #

06/04 | Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE #

06/07 | Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater #

06/08 | Essex Junction, VT - Champlain Valley Exposition #

06/10 | Portland, ME - Thompson’s Point #

06/11 | East Providence, RI - Bold Point Park #

06/12 | Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE! #

06/15 | Kansas City, MO - Starlight, Theatre #

06/17 | Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park #

06/18 | Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater #

06/21 | Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation #

06/24 | Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater #

06/25 | Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit #

10/16 | Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena ^

10/19 | Leeds, England - First Direct Arena ^

10/20 | Glasgow, Scotland - The SSE Hydro ^

10/24 | Manchester, England - AO Arena ^

10/25 | London, England - The SSE Arena, Wembley ^

10/26 | London, England - The SSE Arena, Wembley ^

10/31 | Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena ^

11/02 | Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome ^

11/03 | Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis ^

11/05 | Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum ^

11/07 | Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi ^

11/09 | Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center ^

11/11 | Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena ^

* with Dijon

# with Bonny Light Horseman

^ with Carm

