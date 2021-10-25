$25 tickets for 25 hours only for TSO’s 25th anniversary shows at arena

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Trans-Siberian Orchestra Monday announced that tickets in certain price levels for its Sunday, Nov. 21, two-show appearance at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza will be reduced to $25 (plus applicable fees) for 25 hours only.

TSO is offering the special price to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the group’s landmark album “Christmas Eve and Other Stories.”

A limited amount of tickets for both shows will be available (while supplies last) for $25 plus applicable fees. The seats are pre-determined by the tour and are made available starting on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 9 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com. The NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena will also have tickets available from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Tuesday (while supplies last).

TSO will be at the Mohegan Sun Arena for two shows on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

This year’s long-awaited tour celebrates the 25th anniversary of the group’s landmark album “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” — the three-time certified platinum album that launched the group to superstardom and spawned the bring-the-whole-family rock holiday tradition that has now played to more than 17 million fans all across the nation.