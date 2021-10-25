CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
$25 tickets for 25 hours only for TSO’s 25th anniversary shows at arena

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CJSOy_0cbynyu900

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Trans-Siberian Orchestra Monday announced that tickets in certain price levels for its Sunday, Nov. 21, two-show appearance at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza will be reduced to $25 (plus applicable fees) for 25 hours only.

TSO is offering the special price to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the group’s landmark album “Christmas Eve and Other Stories.”

A limited amount of tickets for both shows will be available (while supplies last) for $25 plus applicable fees. The seats are pre-determined by the tour and are made available starting on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 9 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com. The NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena will also have tickets available from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Tuesday (while supplies last).

TSO will be at the Mohegan Sun Arena for two shows on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

This year’s long-awaited tour celebrates the 25th anniversary of the group’s landmark album “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” — the three-time certified platinum album that launched the group to superstardom and spawned the bring-the-whole-family rock holiday tradition that has now played to more than 17 million fans all across the nation.

Kansas Public Radio

Retro Cocktail Hour 25th Anniversary Concert Survey

KPR is eagerly planning the Retro Cocktail Hour 25th Anniversary Concert featuring the Waitiki 7, and we could use your help! If you are a Retro Cocktail Hour fan, please CLICK HERE to fill out a short survey regarding the concert. This survey will allow us to collect invaluable information regarding how many people may attend, from what locations, and gauge interest in other activities surrounding the concert. Thank you in advance for you help!
MUSIC
The Day

Nas hits Foxwoods for a 25th anniversary celebration of "Illmatic"

By most scholarly accounts, "Illmatic," the debut album by rapper Nas, is one of the most influential recordings in the genre's history. As an example of East Coast rap, "Illmatic" painted grim but revelatory lyrical landscapes and creatively employed bewitching beats with clipped samples of post bop jazz. "Illmatic" came...
MUSIC
Harvard Crimson

‘RENT’ Review: 25th Anniversary Tour Has Audiences ‘Over the Moon’

The 25th Anniversary “Farewell Season of Love” Tour of "RENT" took the stage at the Boch Center’s Shubert Theater this month. By Courtesy of Rent on Tour @rentontour. For anyone craving a reintroduction to live theater after its long, pandemic-induced hiatus, the “RENT” 25th Anniversary “Farewell Season of Love” Tour is the perfect place to start. Since its premiere in 1996, the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical has become a source of joy and strength for millions. From Oct. 12 to 17, the touring production took the stage at the Boch Center’s Shubert Theater, giving Bostonians one final opportunity to experience the celebrated touring production.
THEATER & DANCE
HipHopDX.com

Fugees Postpone 'The Score' 25th Anniversary Tour

Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras — collectively known as the Fugees — unexpectedly announced a world tour in September. After performing a pop-up show in New York City, the trio was supposed to continue the 12-city run in November. But according to a recent Instagram post, the remaining dates have been postponed. On Friday (October 29), the Fugees explained it was in the best interest of their fans.
MUSIC
#Tso#Wilkes Barre Twp#Trans Siberian Orchestra#Ticketmaster Com#Bank Box Office
Times Leader

Disney On Ice presents ‘Into The Magic’ Jan. 6-9 at Mohegan Sun Arena

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will bring audiences on an expedition across raging seas, snow covered mountains and the marigold bridge in Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic. This action-packed extravaganza, produced by Feld Entertainment, Inc., features Disney’s Moana, Frozen, Coco and Beauty and the...
MOVIES
K945

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Coming Home for 25th Anniversary Benefit Concert

Shreveport's hometown hero and blues legend Kenny Wayne Shepherd is coming home to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of 'Trouble Is.'. Okay, I'm feeling pretty old right now. I remember when Kenny released Trouble Is back in 1997. I had just gotten my start in radio the year before and it wasn't long before Blue on Black, the lead single from Trouble Is, was flooding the airwaves. Flash forward 25 YEARS and Shreveport's native son is in a whole new place in life. He's a husband, a father, and a musician known worldwide as one of the best in the blues game. Isn't it cool that he's one of ours? In celebration of the anniversary of the release of Trouble Is 25 years ago, Kenny Wayne is coming back to Shreveport with the rest of the band to play a benefit concert at the historic Strand Theatre Saturday, February 12th, 2022 and tickets are on sale NOW!
SHREVEPORT, LA
2dopeboyz.com

Ghostface Killah Releases 25th Anniversary Edition of ‘Ironman’

Ironically? The sometimes gloriously-scatterbrained series Wu-Tang: An American Saga on Hulu makes me appreciate Raekwon and Ghostface Killah even more. One of the best albums from the Wu-Tang catalog, Ghostface’s debut album Ironman celebrates its 25th anniversary today (October 29th). To commemorate, Sony Music Entertainment and Certified has released an Expanded Digital Edition of the project which will contain remixes, radio edits and instrumentals previously unavailable on DSPs.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Music
PWMania

WWE Celebrating 25th Anniversary Of The Rock’s Debut

WWE is celebrating The Great One all through the month of November. WWE announced today that they will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s WWE debut this month. The 1996 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view from Madison Square Garden in New York City saw The Rock, as...
WWE
urbanmatter.com

Christkindlmarket 25th Anniversary Mugs And Ornament Revealed

‘Tis the season for Glühwein—finally! With holiday markets coming back in Chicago, Christkindlmarket is also making its return this winter after a pandemic-driven hiatus last year. Mark your calendar as Christkindlmarket 25th anniversary market opens in both Daley Plaza and Gallagher Way on Nov. 19. Experience the most authentic traditional...
CHICAGO, IL
udiscovermusic.com

Step Inside The Temptations’ Otis Williams Home In Exclusive ‘Digs’ Tour

To celebrate his 80th birthday, Otis Williams of The Temptations filmed a special episode of Digs, a home-tour style show inspired by MTV’s Cribs. The beautiful home is filled with color, style, honors, and of course, platinum records. Williams refers to his home as “The Summit,” and proves himself to be a gracious host as he tours us around his stunning domicile.
MUSIC
TheWrap

Bryan Adams Tests Positive for COVID, Keith Urban Subs for Him at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

Bryan Adams pulled out of Saturday night’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony honoring Tina Turner, after he tested positive for COVID-19, his rep confirms. Keith Urban stepped in for the esteemed musician, who was scheduled to perform a medley of songs with Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton and H.E.R. to pay tribute to the legendary Turner.
PUBLIC HEALTH
94.5 KATS

Rock Stars Celebrating Birthdays in November

Do you share a birthday with a rocker? If you were born during the month of November, the odds are pretty good you'll be celebrating a birthday at the same time one of your favorite rock stars is as well. There were a lot of talented musicians born during the...
CELEBRITIES
stereoboard.com

New Order Announce Livestream Of Upcoming Show At London's O2 Arena

New Order have shared details of a livestream event. The legendary post-punk band's previously confirmed sold-out show at The O2 in London on November 6 will now be livestreamed around the world. They said:. "We were so looking forward to seeing everyone on tour by now. It has been frustrating...
MUSIC
Sioux City Journal

George Strait to perform at Lincoln arena

George Strait will play Pinnacle Bank Arena April 23. The concert will be a rare appearance by the “King of Country,” who keeps a light performing schedule, playing only about 50 dates since he officially retired from touring seven years ago. It will also be a rare Strait appearance in...
LINCOLN, NE
wzid.com

TSO’s Drummer Jeff Plate [Interview]

Trans Siberian Orchestra once again is on the road and will be in Manchester November 26th to perform. Neal & Marga caught up with drummer Jeff Plate to talk about the show and Jeff’s other project Alta Reign. More New Hampshire in the Morning!. Abby’s Joke: What Do You Call...
MANCHESTER, NH
FOX59

Safe Night Halloween celebrates 25th anniversary

INDIANAPOLIS — Since 1996, Safe Night Halloween provided a free, fun and safe Halloween to more than 60,000 area children. For the 25th year, the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center, along with several community partners, are coming together to host Safe Night Halloween from 5-7 p.m. on Halloween night at Celebration Park within the […]
INDIANA STATE
