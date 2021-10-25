CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NY

Butler Man Killed in Sunday Night MVA

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A one-car accident in Wayne County Sunday night killed a 53-year old Butler man. Rodney Burgess was driving south on State Route 89 just after 7...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FL Radio Group

15-Month-Old Injured in Lawnmower Accident

A 15-month-old Yates County boy was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital Friday after suffering severe injuries to his legs and an arm. According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Office, Rhonda Zimmerman was operating a lawnmower on County House Woods Road in Keuka Park, when she accidentally backed over the infant. The sheriff’s office is continuing its investigation.
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Man Killed in Oswego Car Accident

A Wayne County man is dead after losing control of his vehicle in Oswego on Friday night. The New York State Police announced Saturday the death of William E Bigelow of Red Creek. Police say, just after 11:00pm Friday, he lost control of his truck while trying to maneuver a curve. His truck went off the road and hit an embankment causing him to be ejected from the vehicle. Bigelow was pronounced dead at the scene.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Burglar Caught and Held Until Police Arrived

On Sunday, October 31, 2021, at 11:26 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrest Dylan C. Thompson, age 29, of Seneca Falls, New York following a burglary on Cayuga Street. Police were called to a residence after the residents came home to find Thompson inside their home holding property of theirs. Once confronted Thompson was chased from the residence but was caught and held in the back yard until police arrived. Thompson was charged with burglary in the second degree, a class C felony and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was processed and transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment. Thompson will be due back in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charges.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested for Unlicensed Operation

On Friday, October 29, 2021, at 5:11 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Pravo R. Atherly, age 43, of Seneca Falls, New York following a traffic stop on East Bayard Street. Police stopped Atherly for a motor vehicle registration violation. During the investigation it was determined that the vehicle and Atherly were both suspended. Atherly was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, operating while registration suspended, failure to surrender suspended registration, unlicensed operation, unregistered motor vehicle and operating without insurance. Atherly was processed on scene and released on an appearance ticket scheduling him to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charges.
SENECA FALLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wolcott, NY
City
Wayne, NY
Wayne County, NY
Accidents
County
Wayne County, NY
Wayne County, NY
Crime & Safety
FL Radio Group

Marion Burglary Suspect Arrested

A Batavia man has been arrested after allegedly robbing two convenience stores in the town of Marion. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Andrew J Duckworth Friday evening on two counts of burglary and two counts of petit larceny. Duckworth was taken to the Wayne County Jail for arraignment and is scheduled to answer the charges against him at a later date.
MARION, NY
FL Radio Group

Fairport Woman Charged with DWI

Saturday night saw the arrest of a Fairport woman on DWI charges. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports that Lindsey N Lauster was arrested at 10:30pm Saturday on Route 14 in the Town of Lyons. Deputies located her after receiving a complaint that she was driving erratically and nearly struck multiple objects. During the traffic stop, she failed field sobriety testing and was arrested. Once at the Sheriff’s Office, a chemical test revealed her Blood Alcohol Content to be 0.11%. Lauster is scheduled to appear in the Lyons Town court at a later date and time to answer to charges against her.
FAIRPORT, NY
FL Radio Group

Newark Arrested on Warrant

On Sunday, October 31, 2021, at 12:36 am the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Natasha M. Murphy, age 29, of Newark, New York. The arrest stems from a bench warrant that was issued by the Seneca Falls Town Court for failing to appear for the original charges of burglary in the third degree and petit larceny. Natasha was processed and transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment. She will be due back in the Town of Seneca Falls Court to answer the charges at a later date.
NEWARK, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Burgess
FL Radio Group

East Bluff Drive Extension Open after Flooding

The Yates County Sheriff’s Office reports that East Bluff Drive Extension is back open for traffic. The road was closed Saturday morning due to flooding. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News Radio 96.3 and 1590, WAUB and 106.3 and 1240, WGVA, and on Finger Lakes Country, 96.1/96.9/101.9/1570 WFLR.
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Woman Arrested for Domestic Incident At Sodus School

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Town of Martville woman for Assault in the Third degree. Deputies arrested Brandy Jo Disbennett, age 44, of 13647 Queens Farms Road, following an investigation into a domestic incident that took place at Sodus Central School, 54 Mill Street in the Town of Sodus on October 15, 2021. Ms. Disbennett was issued an appearance ticket to appear at a later date and time before the Sodus Town Court and released.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Law Enforcement Agencies Increasing Presence for Halloween

With Halloween tonight, the New York State Police Department is teaming up with local law enforcement agencies to increase patrols to combat drunk driving and keep trick-or-treaters safe. State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen says “troopers and [their] local law enforcement partners will be out in force making sure this Halloween is a safe one on the roads.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mva#Als#West Side#Accident#State Police#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
FL Radio Group

Travel Advisory Issued for Portions of Yates County

Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike has issued a travel advisory for the towns of Jerusalem, Middlesex and Italy due to the recent heavy rains. Several roads remain closed by flooding and fallen trees either blocking the road or erosion of the road completely. The Sheriff adds that streams and creeks continue to have fast-moving water and there is floating debris in the lakes. He asks you use caution if boating. Local fire departments have been working through the night pumping out flooded basements and the county’s highway departments and Office of Emergency Management personnel are all out assisting in any way they can.
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Police: Penn Yan Man Seeking Attention Called for Ambulance

A Penn Yan man has been charged with falsely reporting an incident after he allegedly called 9-1-1 and requested an ambulance for a medical emergency. Police say after the ambulance responded to his Main Street residence, John Mattero admitted to not having a medical issue and called for the ambulance for attention-seeking purposes.
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Palmyra Man Arrested after Fight with Girlfriend

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of Eric L Gonzalez, 30, of Palmyra for Criminal Contempt in the First Degree, Harassment in the Second Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree for damaging property and Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree for preventing someone from contacting emergency services.
PALMYRA, NY
FL Radio Group

DEC Conducts Meth-Dump Detail in Schuyler, Steuben Counties

Earlier this month, DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officer Lifrieri joined other law enforcement agencies in a methamphetamine (meth)-dump detail across several counties. Illegal meth-making materials unlawfully dumped outdoors can pose a tremendous risk to the public, wildlife, and the environment. Unsuspecting individuals or animals that come across the material can be severely injured or even killed.
SCHUYLER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FL Radio Group

Lyons Man Accused of Stealing Money from Relative

A 37-year-old Lyons man was arrested Wednesday by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office following the investigation into an alleged domestic dispute. Joshua Payne was arrested after it was determined he had stolen money belonging to a relative. He was arrested and charged with petit larceny. Payne was released on an...
LYONS, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Woman Arrested for Shoplifting

On Wednesday, October 27th, 2021, at 3:25 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Brandy K. Elliot, age 29, of Seneca Falls, NY following a larceny investigation at the Seneca Falls Tops. Elliot was observed to have exited the store with a shopping cart full of merchandise after having failed to render payment. Elliot was charged with one count of Petit Larceny, a Class A Misdemeanor. Elliot was processed and released on an appearance ticket scheduling. She is to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charge.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy