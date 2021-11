Six members of the MIT community have been elected fellows of the American Physical Society for 2021. The APS Fellowship Program was created in 1921 for those in the physics community to recognize peers who have contributed to advances in physics through original research, innovative applications, teaching, and leadership. According to the APS, each year no more than one-half of 1 percent of the APS membership, excluding student members, is recognized by their peers for election to the status of fellow.

SCIENCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO